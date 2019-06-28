Healthcare Distribution Market Set to Grow at 1048.4 Billion Revenue by 2024 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Distribution Market is projected to reach USD 1048.4 Billion by 2024 from USD 765.4 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period report added to ReportsnReports. The growth of this market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing importance of generics, rising adoption of track & trace solutions, and the growth of the medical device industry.

Browse 67 Market Data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 132 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Distribution Market Research Report" https://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/2299755-healthcare-distribution-market-by-type-pharmaceutical-brand-name-generic-otc-vitamins-medical-device-biopharmaceutical-vaccines-monoclonal-antibodies-end-user-retail-pharmacies-hospital-pharmacies-ts-to-2024.html

The major players operating in this market are McKesson Corporation (US), AmerisourceBergen Corporation (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Owens & Minor, Inc. (US), Morris and Dickson Co., LLC (US), Key Source Medical, Inc. (US), Rochester Drug Cooperative, Inc. (US), Henry Schein Inc. (US), Smith Drug Company (US), FFF Enterprises (US), Patterson Companies Inc. (US), MutualDrug (US), Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Medline Industries (US), PHOENIX Group (Germany), and CuraScript SD (US).

Pharmaceutical product distribution services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the healthcare distribution market, by type, in 2018

Based on Type, the healthcare distribution market is segmented into pharmaceutical product distribution services, medical device distribution services, and biopharmaceutical product distribution services. In 2018, the pharmaceutical product distribution services segment accounted for the largest share of this market owing to the increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing to Asian countries, and the establishment of new manufacturing facilitates by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "Healthcare Distribution Market by Type (Pharmaceutical (Brand-name, Generic, OTC, Vitamins), Medical Device, Biopharmaceutical (Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies)), End User (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies) - Global Forecasts to 2024" research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2299755

Retail pharmacies segment to dominate the healthcare distribution market, by end user, during the forecast period

The Retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. These pharmacies deal with a large volume of prescriptions on a daily basis. Moreover, in the US and other developed countries, the implementation of programs to ensure affordable healthcare for citizens has significantly increased the volume of prescriptions in retail pharmacies.

APAC market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest share of the global healthcare distribution market in 2018, followed by Europe. However, the APAC market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the growing regulatory requirements in the healthcare industries of several APAC countries to maintain compliance with good manufacturing and distribution practices and the rising number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region.

Order a copy of "Healthcare Distribution Market" research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2299755

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1–55%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3–20%

By Designation: C-level–43%, Director-level–32%, and Others–25%

By Region: North America–38%, Europe–29%, Asia Pacific–23%,and the Rest of the World–10%

Another research titled "Vaccines Market by Disease (Pneumococcal, Influenza, DTP, HPV, Hepatitis, Meningococcal, Rotavirus, Polio, MMR, Varicella, Dengue), Technology (Live, Toxoid, Recombinant), Route (IM/SC, Oral), Patient (Pediatric, Adult), Type - Global Forecast to 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period. Companies such as Major players in the Vaccines Market are GlaxoSmithKline plc (US), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Sanofi Pasteur SA (France), CSL Limited (Australia), Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), MedImmune, LLC (US), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Serum Institute of India (India), Bavarian Nordic (Denmark), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan), Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Japan), Biological E (India), Panacea Biotec (India) have been profiled in this 184 pages research report available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=267258

Explore more reports on Pharmaceuticals Market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/Pharmaceuticals/

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 100,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

Contact:

Vishal Kalra

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect With Us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports

G+ / Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/111656568937629536321/posts

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

SOURCE ReportsnReports