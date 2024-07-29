Healthcare District and El Camino Health Award $11.15 Million in Grants to Support Area Health Initiatives

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The El Camino Healthcare District and El Camino Health announced that the two organizations have allocated $11.15 million in grants and sponsorships to support local health programs and initiatives in fiscal year 2025. The boards of directors for both El Camino Health and the El Camino Healthcare District approved funding for a total of 104 grant proposals in FY25, including 12 new programs for those organizations dedicated to addressing the health needs of local community members.

"These grants demonstrate our steadfast commitment to the betterment of the communities we serve," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer at El Camino Health. "We are proud to support organizations that are looking out for the overall well-being of local residents and addressing health-related social needs and healthcare disparities."

The funding — made through each organization's community benefit program — will go to agencies that help create healthier populations and support health equity for community members in Campbell, Cupertino, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Mountain View, San Jose, Santa Clara, Saratoga and Sunnyvale.

"We're excited to join forces again with these dedicated and highly effective health programs that support our mission to improve the health status of those most in need in our district," said George Ting, MD, chair of the El Camino Healthcare District board of directors. "Developing strong partnerships with organizations that have proven records of commitment and accomplishment has helped us improve essential health services to all residents in our district."

More than $7.8 million of the total is being granted by the El Camino Healthcare District, with the remainder coming from El Camino Health.

Agencies and programs awarded grants include school districts, nonprofit organizations, safety-net clinics and community service agencies. Of the $11.15 million:

$4.98 million will go to agencies that expand healthcare access and delivery.

million will go to agencies that expand healthcare access and delivery. $2.90 million will support behavioral health programs.

million will support behavioral health programs. $2.11 million will fund diabetes and obesity programs.

million will fund diabetes and obesity programs. $554,000 is dedicated to programs that address other chronic conditions, such as asthma and hypertension.

is dedicated to programs that address other chronic conditions, such as asthma and hypertension. $594,000 is going to agencies and programs that help improve economic stability or provide food and housing assistance.

Each fiscal year, the community benefit programs of the El Camino Healthcare District and El Camino Health allocate crucial grant funding to community health services with the mission to expand healthcare access across age, education and income levels. During the past decade, both programs have contributed more than $100 million in community benefit grants.

The FY25 El Camino Healthcare District community benefit grant partner snapshots may be viewed online here.

The FY25 El Camino Health community benefit grant partner snapshots may be viewed online here.

For more information about the El Camino Health and El Camino Healthcare District community benefit programs, click here.

About the El Camino Healthcare District

The El Camino Hospital District was established by voter approval in 1956 in accordance with California Local Hospital District Law. The purpose of the district is to establish, maintain and operate or provide assistance in the operation of health facilities and other health care services, provider groups and organizations that are necessary for the maintenance of good physical and mental health in the communities served by the district. The district, now known as El Camino Healthcare District, encompasses most of Mountain View, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, a large portion of Sunnyvale, and small sections of Cupertino, Santa Clara, and Palo Alto. The publicly elected El Camino Healthcare District Board of Directors approves tax dollar expenditures, including expenditures for the award-winning Community Benefit program. Community Benefit funds are granted each year to local nonprofits, schools and government programs that provide critical health services to the underserved. All district board meetings are publicly noticed, open to the public, and available for viewing on the district website.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health has served the communities of Silicon Valley and the South Bay for more than 60 years, with nationally recognized physicians and nurses at two not-for-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View, and primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across the region. El Camino Health is dedicated to giving patients high-quality care utilizing the most advanced technology and research. As your healthcare partner of choice, we focus on keeping you healthy and getting you back on your feet when you need it, so you can live your best life.

Aside from achieving outstanding patient outcomes, the hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, including being named one of the World's Best Hospitals 2024 by Newsweek, one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's 100 Best for Cardiac Care by Healthgrades and becoming the San Francisco Bay Area's first Magnet hospital, earning four consecutive designations from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence.

Key service lines include cancer care, cardiovascular care, maternity care, mental health and addiction services, orthopedics, pulmonology, urology, and women's health. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

Media contact:

Ross Coyle: 650-988-7452

[email protected]

