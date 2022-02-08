Healthcare E-Commerce Market Share Hit to Growth Rate Of 17.1% As Per The Zion Market Research Healthcare E-Commerce Global Market Report 2028

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the findings of Zion Market Research study, Healthcare E-Commerce industry garnered profits worth US $ 353.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to amass revenue of approximately US $ 840.1 billion by 2028. Moreover, Healthcare E-Commerce market is expected to record a CAGR of approximately 17.1% in 2021-2028.

Growth of healthcare e-commerce industry over projected timeline can be credited to prominent increase in online sale of healthcare items as well as healthcare solutions. Leading e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Inc., have introduced new healthcare products & tools such as Amazon Comprehend Medical that helps in storing patient record through use of machine learning algorithms. For the record, in last quarter of 2019, Amazon purchased Health Navigator, a U.S.-based digital startup, for offering effective health services to various digital health firms. Apart from this, Amazon, Inc., acquired PillPack –a reputed digital pharmacy firm that had specialized in delivery of prescribed drugs to consumers helping the former garner huge profit margin as well as competitive advantages over its business rivals. All these moves will drive growth of healthcare e-commerce market in upcoming years. Furthermore, rise in online marketing activities and rapid approval of e-commerce tools have acted as major growth drivers for healthcare e-commerce industry in recent years.

Key players influencing business scenario and profiled in our market research report include Matternet, Inc., DHL International GmbH, Swoop Aero, Flirtey, FedEx Corporation, ModivCare Solutions, LLC, International SOS, CEVA Logistics, Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P., Zipline, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., CEVA Logistics, and Wings Logistics Canada Inc.

Courier Delivery Segment To Dominate Mode of Service Over 2021-2028:

The growth of courier delivery segment over upcoming years can be credited to large presence of courier firms across globe. In addition to this, need for real-time tracking of medical supplies in transit will further create lucrative growth avenues for courier delivery segment in ensuing timespan. Apparently, large-scale requirement of cost-efficient transportation of healthcare products to labs & clinics will proliferate segmental growth in foreseeable future.

Pharmacies Segment To Account Majorly Towards Market Share By 2028:

Pharmacies, which is an end-user segment, is set to make notable contributions to growth of medical supply delivery service market revenue subject to doorstep medical supply delivery services offered by various pharmacies to customers. Moreover, many of pharmacies offer huge discounts to consumers on online purchase & subscription of medical supplies along with non-chargeable medical supply delivery services accompanying the purchase.

Asia Pacific Medical Supply Delivery Service Market To Hit Higher Altitudes Of Growth By 2028:

Expansion of medical supply delivery service market in Asia Pacific zone over assessment period can be credited to rise in aging population susceptible to chronic disorders. In addition to this, need for reducing labor charges as well as shortage of skilled workforce will create lucrative opportunities of growth for medical supply delivery service industry in Asia Pacific sub-continent over forthcoming years. Furthermore, rapid acceptance of new medical supply delivery service models in healthcare sector of region will culminate into huge regional market growth over forecast timeframe.

Browse the full "Medical Supply Delivery Service Market- By Mode Of Service (Courier Delivery And Drone Delivery), By Application (Medical Supplies And Lab Specimens & Reports), By End-User (Hospitals, Laboratories, Pharmacies, And Clinics), And By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021 – 2028." Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/medical-supply-delivery-service-market

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Growth Momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.1% Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

The global Medical Supply Delivery Service Market is segmented as follows:

By Mode of Service

Courier Delivery

Drone Delivery

By Application

Medical Supplies

Lab Specimens & Reports

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Pharmacies

