Healthcare E-commerce Market Size to Surpass US$ 1,375.51 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global healthcare e-commerce market is expected to clock at US$ 1,375.51 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 16.80% during the forecast period. E-commerce emerges as a promising option for the healthcare industry and the market is expected to boost at a CAGR of 16.80% from 2022 to 2030. This exclusive information is published by growth plus reports in its report titled "Healthcare E-commerce Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030."

E-commerce is a bridge between manufacturers and consumers using telecommunication services. Digitalization in society can be considered a key factor for the growth of the healthcare E-commerce market.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global healthcare E-commerce market are

eBay Inc

Flipkart Pvt. Ltd

Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Kroger Co

Amazon.com, Inc

CVS Health Corp

Netmeds Marketplace Limited

Medlife International Private Limited

Among others

Market Drivers

A noticeable growth is observed in the healthcare E-commerce market. This growth is attributed to the developing society and the enormous adoption of technologies in daily life. Additionally, growth in the pharma and medical devices industry in the healthcare segment also proves to be beneficial for the growth of this market. The rise in investments/funds, enhanced patient facilities & services, convenient accessibility, etc. are also assisting in market development. Moreover, the advantages provided by digital services such as affordable products with attractive marketing schemes further accelerate the overall market growth.

The global healthcare E-commerce market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Type Segmentation'

The healthcare E-commerce market is bifurcated into:

Pharmaceutical Products

Medical Devices

The pharmaceutical products segment is expected to dominate in this market with the largest revenue share. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancers, coronary heart disease, arthritis, and many more; and to increasing the demand for drugs in the market. In addition, the strategic expansion of these pharmaceutical industries has also positively impacted the global market. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically increased the demand for drugs and medical devices, thereby fueling the healthcare E-commerce market demand at a global level.

On the other hand, medical devices are the fastest-growing segment in the healthcare E-commerce market. Growing preferences for various medical technologies such as BP cuffs, pulse oximeters, glucometers, and so on are some of the reasons for development and growth in the medical devices segment in the healthcare E-commerce market.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global healthcare E-commerce market is geographically expanded in

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominates the global healthcare E-commerce market with the largest revenue share. In North America, the rate of development and adoption of technology is comparatively high from other regions. The adoption of the latest technology in various facilities, services, and products helps in the growth of the market in this region. Also, the rising consumer demands for E-health services, medical devices, and drug requirements are some of the key factors for the upsurging healthcare E-commerce market in this region. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing regional market for healthcare E-commerce. The development of the region can be attributed to the strategic geographical expansion of the pharma companies, medical device`` stakeholders, rising government initiatives, and so on.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL HEALTHCARE E-COMMERCE MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Medical Devices Pharmaceutical Products GLOBAL HEALTHCARE E-COMMERCE MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Telemedicine Medical Consultation Caregiving Services

TOC Continued…

