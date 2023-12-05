Healthcare education solutions market recorded 8.25% growth between 2021 and 2022 | 3M Corp, B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

The major vendors for the global healthcare education solutions market include 3M Corp, B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Bruker Corp., Canon Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., Sectra AB, Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market 2023-2027
During the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and healthcare companies adopted healthcare software to maintain and manage the records of COVID-19 patients. Healthcare software also helps reduce viral transmission between patients and care providers, as files or prescriptions can be exchanged digitally. This increased the demand for healthcare education solutions. These factors are expected to drive the healthcare education solutions market during the forecast period. For more insights – Download a Sample Report!

The UK is one of the top key country contributors to the global healthcare education solutions marketThe market is segmented by delivery (classroom-based and e-learning) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The global healthcare education solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.53% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 6.57 billion. Request a PDF Sample!

The need to address challenges in the healthcare industry through effective medical training is notably driving the healthcare education solutions market growth, although factors such as high costs for developing e-learning content may impede the market growth.

  • The predicted growth for the digital education content market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 47.10 billion at a progressing CAGR of 11.94%.
  • The medical education market size is expected to increase by USD 173.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.95%. 

Healthcare Education Solutions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive healthcare education solutions market growth during the next five years
  • Precise estimation of the healthcare education solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the healthcare education solutions industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare education solutions market vendo

