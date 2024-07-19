Healthcare Education Solutions Market size is set to grow by USD 7.31 billion from 2024-2028, Need to address challenges in the healthcare industry through effective medical training boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare education solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.31 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.87% during the forecast period. Need to address challenges in the healthcare industry through effective medical training is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing popularity of cme programs. However, high costs for developing e-learning content poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Bruker Corp., Canon Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., Sectra AB, Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..

Healthcare Education Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.87% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 7318.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled 3M Co., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Bruker Corp., Canon Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., Sectra AB, Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Continuing Medical Education (CME) is a vital component of healthcare professional development, enabling them to enhance their competence and stay updated with the latest advancements in their specialized medical fields. Effective CME programs must align with Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) requirements, address patients' needs, and respond to evolving disease patterns and current healthcare challenges. Digital delivery of CME content optimizes training processes by catering to HCPs' needs and preferences. Vendors like Philips and Canon Medical provide industry-accredited, professionally engaging online CME programs. In India, private players such as Omnicuris, Medvarsity, and others offer CME courses approved by the Medical Council of India (MCI), accessible from home. All medical practitioners under 65 years are mandated to complete 30 credit hours every five years, while those over 65 years are exempt. Omnasuris, with partnerships with over 12 State Governments and 10 Medical Councils, offers 209 courses, catering to busy schedules and budgets. The platform's searchable library of courses is accessible all year long and adaptable to various devices for optimal viewing. CME programs, focusing on diagnostic imaging, are supplemented with extensive learning material and case studies. These factors will fuel the growth of the global healthcare education solution market during the forecast period.

The Healthcare Education Solutions market is experiencing significant growth, with companies like Trivantis and Edulence leading the charge. These firms focus on providing online courses for various healthcare specialties, including cardiology. With the rise of chronic diseases such as coronary heart disease and cerebrovascular disease, the demand for cardiovascular disease education is high. Private players, including hospitals and healthcare facilities, are investing in eLearning solutions to train professional nurses and staff. Home health services have also joined the trend, using online courses to ensure their teams are up-to-date. The market has seen several acquisitions, such as eLearning Brothers' acquisition by Trivantis, to expand offerings. The use of technology, such as Micra AV, in healthcare education is increasing, making learning more accessible. With travel bans and business shutdowns, the need for reliable information sources is crucial. Core product data, attributes, and specifications are essential for healthcare professionals, requiring good internet access and smartphones. The market also covers infectious disease detection, clinical laboratory operations, and SARS-CoV-2 testing. HealthStream and other providers offer courses on diseases like tuberculosis and Salmonella bacteria, as well as awareness programs. Olympus Corporation and other industry leaders contribute to research articles and studies, ensuring data quality and accurate information. Overall, the Healthcare Education Solutions market is vital for keeping healthcare providers informed and prepared.

Developing online medical e-learning courses involves significant time, money, and resources. On average, a moderately interactive course takes between 90 to 240 hours to create, costing around USD10,000 per hour. Factors contributing to high development costs include source content, embedded elements, and interaction complexity. Three distinct phases in developing an online medical course include: 1. Consultation with SMEs: Collaborating with professionals like psycholinguists, lecturers, project managers, and instructional designers on suitable content for the course incurs additional costs of up to USD3,000 . 2. Designing lectures and visual content: This phase includes costs for lecturers, instructional designers, and graphic designers, amounting to approximately USD7,000 . 3. Developing practical assessments: The final phase involves costs of up to USD1,000 . The total cost of designing an online medical course is approximately USD10,000 . Creating an hour-long video for an online medical course costs around USD18,000 . Regular updates to keep up with technological advancements and changes in medical syllabi further increase costs, potentially impacting market growth.

The healthcare education market faces unique challenges in delivering solutions for chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases (CVD), including coronary heart disease and cerebrovascular disease, as well as heart failure (HF). Private players like Trivantis and Edulence offer online courses to equip healthcare professionals with the latest knowledge. However, challenges persist due to travel bans, business shutdowns, and the need for data quality from various information sources. Core product data attributes and specifications must be easily accessible via internet and smartphones. Infectious disease detection, clinical laboratory operations, and SARS-CoV-2 testing are critical areas of focus. Companies like Olympus Corporation and HealthStream provide valuable resources for nurses, patients, and hospitals. ELearning Brothers and other providers must adapt to meet the evolving needs of this market. Data quality and access to reliable information sources are essential for effective education in cardiology and other healthcare fields.

Delivery 1.1 Classroom-based

1.2 E-learning End-user 2.1 Physician

2.2 Non-physician Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Classroom-based- Classroom-based healthcare education solutions offer essential human interaction and group learning opportunities for healthcare professionals. Companies like B. Braun, Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), and GE Healthcare provide such solutions through their training academies. B. Braun's Aesculap Academy offers medical training, while BD's offerings span from cell analysis to diabetes care. GE Healthcare Institute trains healthcare professionals in various care areas across Africa and South-East Asia. However, the inflexible scheduling of classroom training disrupts the working schedules of medical staff, particularly those on shifts, leading to an increasing preference for online learning and growth in the global healthcare education solution market. Meanwhile, Vermont law mandates a comprehensive educational program for K-12 students, making school health programs more effective for modifying health behavior compared to infrequent health topic presentations. The Vermont Education Quality Standards require each district to deliver a curriculum aligned with state-approved standards, enabling students to demonstrate proficiency in seven content areas, including health.

The global Equine Healthcare Market is experiencing robust growth due to increasing horse ownership and advancements in veterinary care. Key areas include diagnostics, therapeutics, and nutrition. The global Medical Devices Market is expanding rapidly, driven by technological innovations and an aging population. Key sectors include diagnostics, monitoring devices, and surgical instruments. The Medical Terminology Software Market is growing as healthcare systems emphasize accurate documentation and interoperability. This market is propelled by the need for standardized medical language to improve patient care, streamline operations, and enhance compliance with regulatory standards.

The Healthcare Education Solutions market encompasses a range of offerings designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of healthcare professionals in various domains. Infectious disease detection is a critical area where education solutions play a pivotal role, helping identify diseases like SARS-CoV-2, STIs, Tuberculosis, and Salmonella bacteria. Clinical laboratory operations also benefit from these solutions, ensuring efficient and accurate testing processes. Research articles and studies are essential resources for keeping up-to-date with the latest advancements in fields such as cardiology, focusing on cardiovascular diseases (CVD), including coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, and heart failure (HF). Private players and hospitals collaborate to provide online courses on Micra AV, chronic diseases, and other healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). Awareness programs are another crucial application, ensuring that nurses, patients, and healthcare facility staff are informed about best practices and emerging trends. Companies like Olympus Corporation, Trivantis, Edulence, and others contribute to this market by offering innovative educational tools and resources.

The Healthcare Education Solutions market encompasses a range of offerings designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of healthcare professionals in various domains. Key areas of focus include infectious disease detection, clinical laboratory operations, and SARS-CoV-2 testing. This market also addresses Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and provides access to research articles and studies. Companies offer solutions for diverse specialties such as cardiology and cardiovascular diseases (CVD), including online courses on coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, and heart failure (HF). Chronic diseases, private players, hospitals, and healthcare facilities are significant markets for these solutions. Nurses, patients, and home health services are key stakeholders. The market is influenced by factors like travel bans, business shutdowns, acquisitions, and the use of technology like eLearning Brothers for internet-accessible education. Solutions must ensure data quality and provide core product data with accurate attributes and specifications. Smartphones are increasingly used for accessing healthcare information.

