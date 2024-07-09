Healthcare Education Solutions Market size is set to grow by USD 7.31 billion from 2024-2028, Need to address challenges in the healthcare industry through effective medical training to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare education solutions market is estimated to grow by USD 7,318.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.87% during this period. The need to address challenges in the healthcare industry through effective medical training is driving market growth, with a trend towards the growing popularity of CME programs. However, high costs for developing e-learning content pose a challenge. Key players include 3M Co., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., and others.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Delivery (Classroom-based and E-learning), End-user (Physician and Non-physician), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled 3M Co., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Bruker Corp., Canon Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., Sectra AB, Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Continuing Medical Education (CME) is a crucial aspect of medical professional development, enabling practitioners to update their knowledge and skills in specialized medical fields. Effective CME programs must align with Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) requirements, patients' needs, evolving disease patterns, and current healthcare challenges. CME content delivered digitally optimizes training processes by catering to HCPs' needs and preferences. Philips and Canon Medical are vendors offering industry-accredited, online CME programs. In India, private players like Omnicuris, Medvarsity, provide CME courses approved by the Medical Council of India (MCI). All medical practitioners under 65 years old are mandated to complete 30 credit hours every five years. Omnicuris claims partnerships with over 12 State Governments and 10 Medical Councils, offering 209 courses. Accessible and affordable, these platforms enable busy professionals to learn at their convenience. The global healthcare education solution market will thrive due to the growing demand for flexible, industry-accredited CME programs.

The Healthcare Education Solutions market is experiencing significant growth, with companies like Trivantis and Edulence leading the charge in providing online courses for cardiology, focusing on cardiovascular diseases (CVD), including coronary heart disease and cerebrovascular disease. These solutions cater to hospitals, healthcare facilities, professional nurses, and home health services, enabling continuous learning despite travel bans and business shutdowns. Private players in this sector are acquiring smaller companies, such as eLearning Brothers, to expand their offerings. Core product data and attributes, including specifications and internet access, are essential for effective learning on smartphones. Healthcare education solutions are crucial for addressing chronic diseases and staying updated on the latest research, such as SARS-CoV-2 testing and infectious disease detection. Companies like HealthStream provide essential resources for nurses, patients, and researchers, covering various diseases, from heart failure (HF) to tuberculosis and Salmonella bacteria. Olympus Corporation and other industry leaders contribute to awareness programs, ensuring data quality and accurate information sources for clinical laboratory operations and studies on diseases like heart disease, STIs, and healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

Market Challenges

• Developing online medical e-learning courses involves significant investment in time, money, and resources. On average, creating moderately interactive content takes between 90-240 hours, equating to approximately USD10,000 per hour. Costs escalate with content complexity. Three primary stages incur variable expenses: consultation, content design, and practical assessment development. Consultation with SMEs, psycholinguists, lecturers, project managers, and instructional designers adds approximately USD3,000. Content design encompasses lecturer, instructional designer, and graphic designer fees, totaling around USD7,000. Practical assessments development costs up to USD1,000. The total cost of creating an online medical course is roughly USD11,000 per hour. A single hour-long video costs around USD18,000. Regular updates to maintain technological relevance and medical syllabus changes increase costs and may hinder market expansion during the forecast period.

• The healthcare education market faces unique challenges in delivering solutions for chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases (CVD), including coronary heart disease and cerebrovascular disease, as well as heart failure (HF). Companies like Trivantis and Edulence provide online courses to educate professionals on these conditions. However, private players in healthcare, such as hospitals and healthcare facilities, face hurdles like travel bans, business shutdowns, and acquisitions. For cardiology, core product data attributes and specifications are crucial. Internet access and smartphones have made eLearning an option, but data quality and reliable information sources are essential. Infectious disease detection, clinical laboratory operations, and SARS-CoV-2 testing are also critical areas for education. Companies like HealthStream offer solutions for nurses and patients, addressing diseases like tuberculosis, Salmonella bacteria, and heart disease. Olympus Corporation focuses on awareness programs for healthcare professionals. Challenges include data quality, information sources, and internet access. Micra AV and other healthcare technology companies play a role in addressing these challenges, offering solutions for chronic diseases, clinical laboratory operations, and infectious disease detection. Overall, the healthcare education market requires innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients.

Segment Overview

This healthcare education solutions market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Delivery 1.1 Classroom-based

1.2 E-learning End-user 2.1 Physician

2.2 Non-physician Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Classroom-based- Classroom-based healthcare education solutions offer essential human interaction and group learning opportunities for healthcare professionals. Vendors like B. Braun, Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), and GE Healthcare provide comprehensive training programs. B. Braun's Aesculap Academy offers medical training, while BD's offerings span from cell analysis to diabetes care. GE Healthcare Institute trains professionals in various care areas across Africa and South-East Asia. The Ovation Healthcare Institute caters to hospital doctors and boards with numerous classroom events and webinars. Vermont law mandates a systematic educational program for K-12 students, making school health programs more effective for modifying health behavior. Classroom-based learning, however, disrupts the schedules of healthcare staff, particularly those working shifts, leading to the growth of online healthcare education solutions in the global market.

Research Analysis

The Healthcare Education Solutions Market encompasses a range of offerings designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of healthcare professionals in various domains. Infectious disease detection is a significant focus, with solutions enabling early identification of diseases like SARS-CoV-2, STIs, Tuberculosis, and Salmonella bacteria. Clinical laboratory operations are optimized through advanced technologies and online courses. Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are addressed through awareness programs and research articles. Companies like Olympus Corporation, Trivantis, and Edulence provide innovative solutions for cardiology education, covering topics like coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, heart failure (HF), and chronic diseases. Private players and hospitals collaborate to offer online courses for professional nurses and patients, expanding access to healthcare education. Home health services also benefit from these solutions, ensuring high-quality care for those receiving treatment at home.

Market Research Overview

The Healthcare Education Solutions market encompasses a range of offerings designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of healthcare professionals in various domains. Key areas of focus include infectious disease detection, clinical laboratory operations, and SARS-CoV-2 testing. This market caters to the education needs of nurses, patients, and researchers studying diseases such as tuberculosis, Salmonella bacteria, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are another critical concern, with awareness programs and training materials available to prevent their spread. In the realm of cardiology, solutions cover online courses on cardiovascular diseases (CVD), including coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, and heart failure (HF). Private players and hospitals collaborate to offer e-learning solutions, while acquisitions expand the market landscape. Internet access via smartphones and computers facilitates learning, enabling access to research articles, studies, and core product data with essential attributes and specifications. The market caters to various chronic diseases and healthcare facilities, ensuring data quality and reliable information sources.

