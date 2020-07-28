Healthcare Entrepreneur Nina Nashif Joins VillageMD as Chief Innovation Officer

CHICAGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today that Nina Nashif has been appointed as Chief Innovation Officer (CIO). Nina joins the organization at an exciting time and will be leading several important growth initiatives that will advance VillageMD's national presence and focus on scaling a technology-enabled, risk-based primary care model that provides an exceptional patient experience.

With more than 20 years of healthcare experience, Nashif is best known as a catalyst of innovation and entrepreneurship in the healthcare industry for driving growth for organizations, big and small. As founder and CEO of Healthbox, which sold to HIMSS in 2018, Nashif created one of the industry's first healthcare-specific accelerator programs, leveraging a venture investment model to identify innovation and support entrepreneurial thinking in care delivery. Nashif simultaneously spent time as a Managing Director at Sandbox Industries, who manages the Blue Cross Blue Shield Venture Fund, which is where she started her career in venture capital. Notably, Nashif was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Most Powerful Women to Watch, by Crain's Chicago Business as a 40 Under 40 and Tech 50 in Chicago.

"Nina is the perfect choice to help VillageMD take its risk-based primary care model to the next level of scale," said Tim Barry, CEO and chairman of VillageMD. VillageMD is in a dynamic phase of growth and Nina's leadership will ensure we continue to push the boundaries to redefine healthcare while delivering the highest quality primary care services to people in their communities."

"I'm honored to join VillageMD at such an important time in healthcare," said Nashif. "I truly believe in the mission of the organization and have confidence in our ability to positively impact primary care at a scale that has never been achieved before in U.S. healthcare."

Nashif has consulted to some of the most innovative healthcare systems and healthcare start-ups across the country, with a unique view and understanding of how the ecosystem has to function to achieve fundamental change in healthcare. She also was inducted into the Chicago Entrepreneurial Hall of Fame for her notable achievements in growing Healthbox. She is an active member of the Young President's Organization.

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. We partner with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to include more than 2,800 physicians across nine markets, are responsible for approximately 600,000 lives and manage $4 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

