Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market- Agfa-Gevaert NV, De Lage Landen International BV, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth |Technavio
Apr 05, 2021, 07:00 ET
The healthcare equipment leasing market is poised to grow by USD 17.14 bn during 2020-2024, accelerating at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period.
The report on the healthcare equipment leasing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by inflated cost of healthcare equipment.
The healthcare equipment leasing market analysis includes end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the uberization of medical equipment finance as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare equipment leasing market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The healthcare equipment leasing market covers the following areas:
Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Sizing
Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Forecast
Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- De Lage Landen International BV
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Oak Leasing Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Stryker Corp.
- Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America
- The Blackstone Group Inc.
- Tokyo Century Corp.
Endoscopic Closure Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The endoscopic closure devices market size has the potential to grow by USD 579.00 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.88%.
Marine Pharmaceuticals Market by Product, Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The marine pharmaceuticals market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.43 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.60%.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- DME - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Surgical and therapy equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Personal and home-care equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Digital and electronic equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Storage and transport equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
