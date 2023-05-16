Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market size to grow by USD 25,026.35 million between 2022 and 2027; Agfa Gevaert NV, and Avtech Capital LLC among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare equipment leasing market size is set to grow by USD 25026.35 million between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 7.82%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2023-2027

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Factors such as the inflated cost of healthcare equipment, the growing demand for equipment leasing from low-budget healthcare facilities, and continuous technological advances coupled with shortened product lifecycles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The healthcare equipment leasing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Durable Medical Equipment: The medical equipment financing market share growth by the durable medical equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period.



Surgical And Therapy Equipment Leasing



Personal And Home-care Equipment



Digital And Electronic Equipment Leasing



Storage And Transport Equipment Leasing

End-user

Hospitals



Diagnostic Centers



Clinics



Others

Geography

North America: North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Detail Insights on impact of each segment and make informed business decisions: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41642

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the healthcare equipment leasing market include Agfa Gevaert NV, Avtech Capital LLC, CIT Group Inc., CWB National Leasing Inc., Dext Capital LLC, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Jocova Financial Services Corp., Lease Corporation of America, Madison Capital LLC, Med One Group, Meridian Group International Inc., Mizuho Leasing Co. Ltd., Oak Leasing Ltd., Philips International BV, Rabobank Group, Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers insurance and annuity association of America, Tokyo Century Corp., and Blackstone Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

agfa.com- The company offers leasing solutions for healthcare equipment by creating flexible, comprehensive packages appropriate to ones budget, which cover everything from medical technology and IT hardware and software, to communications, archiving and information systems.

avtechcapital.com- The company offers leasing solutions for healthcare equipment by helping healthcare companies stay relevant with the latest technology and medical equipment financing.

cit.com- The company offers medical equipment leasing and financing with various benefits.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as uberization of medical equipment finance is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the growing popularity of refurbished equipment may threaten the growth of the market.

Market Drivers

Inflated cost of healthcare equipment

Growing demand for equipment leasing from low-budget healthcare facilities

Continuous technological advances coupled with shortened product lifecycles

Market Trends

Uberization of medical equipment finance

Automation of equipment financing

Demand for full leasing of healthcare equipment

Market Challenges

Growing popularity of refurbished equipment

Intense competition between key players and healthcare equipment manufacturers

OEMs aggressive marketing strategies to boost new healthcare equipment sales

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare equipment leasing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the healthcare equipment leasing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the healthcare equipment leasing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare equipment leasing market vendors

Related Reports:

Diabetes Management Devices Market- The diabetes management devices market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10.9 billion.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market- The blood glucose monitoring devices market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.88% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,488.81 million.

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25026.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, China, US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agfa Gevaert NV, Avtech Capital LLC, CIT Group Inc., CWB National Leasing Inc., Dext Capital LLC, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Jocova Financial Services Corp., Lease Corporation of America, Madison Capital LLC, Med One Group, Meridian Group international Inc., Mizuho Leasing Co. Ltd., Oak Leasing Ltd., Philips International BV, Rabobank Group, Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers insurance and annuity association of America, Tokyo Century Corp., and Blackstone Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio