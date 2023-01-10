Healthcare equipment leasing market to grow by 7.02% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing demand for equipment leasing from low-budget healthcare facilities will drive growth -Technavio

Jan 10, 2023, 10:00 ET
Healthcare equipment leasing market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Agfa Gevaert NV, Avtech Capital LLC, CIT Group Inc., CWB National Leasing Inc., Dext Capital LLC, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Jocova Financial Services Corp., Lease Corporation of America, Madison Capital LLC, Med One Group, Meridian Group International Inc., Mizuho Leasing Co. Ltd., Oak Leasing Ltd., Philips International BV, Rabobank Group, Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers insurance and annuity association of America, Tokyo Century Corp., and Blackstone Inc. among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Product (durable medical equipment, surgical and therapy equipment leasing, personal and home-care equipment, digital and electronic equipment leasing, and storage and transport equipment leasing), end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World).
The healthcare equipment leasing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the healthcare equipment leasing market was valued at USD 40,985.52 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 14,008.12 million. The healthcare equipment leasing market size is estimated to grow by USD 25026.35 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.82% according to Technavio.
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
- Agfa Gevaert NV: The company offers leasing solutions for healthcare equipment by creating flexible, comprehensive packages appropriate to one's budget, which cover everything from medical technology and IT hardware and software, to communications, archiving, and information systems.
- Avtech Capital LLC: The company offers leasing solutions for healthcare equipment by helping healthcare companies stay relevant with the latest technology and medical equipment financing.
- CIT Group Inc.: The company offers medical equipment leasing and financing with various benefits.
Major drivers –
- Inflated cost of healthcare equipment
- Growing demand for equipment leasing from low-budget healthcare facilities
- Continuous technological advances coupled with shortened product lifecycles
KEY challenges –
- Growing popularity of refurbished equipment
- Intense competition between key players and healthcare equipment manufacturers
- OEMs aggressive marketing strategies to boost new healthcare equipment sales
What are the key data covered in this healthcare equipment leasing market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the healthcare equipment leasing market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the healthcare equipment leasing market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the healthcare equipment leasing market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare equipment leasing market vendors
|
Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
161
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 25026.35 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.02
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, Germany, UK, France, China, US, Germany, UK, France, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Agfa Gevaert NV, Avtech Capital LLC, CIT Group Inc., CWB National Leasing Inc., Dext Capital LLC, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Jocova Financial Services Corp., Lease Corporation of America, Madison Capital LLC, Med One Group, Meridian Group international Inc., Mizuho Leasing Co. Ltd., Oak Leasing Ltd., Philips International BV, Rabobank Group, Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers insurance and annuity association of America, Tokyo Century Corp., and Blackstone Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2019
- 4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 17: Durable medical equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- 5.3 Durable medical equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Durable medical equipment - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- Exhibit 19: Surgical and therapy equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- 5.4 Surgical and therapy equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 20: Surgical and therapy equipment leasing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- Exhibit 21: Personal and home-care equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- 5.5 Personal and home-care equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 22: Personal and home-care equipment - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Digital and electronic equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- 5.6 Digital and electronic equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 24: Digital and electronic equipment leasing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Storage and transport equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- 5.7 Storage and transport equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 26: Storage and transport equipment leasing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 36: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- Exhibit 37: ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 38: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 47: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Business segments
- 10.3 Agfa-Gevaert NV
- Exhibit 49: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 50: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Segment focus
- Exhibit 51: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- 10.4 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 53: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 55: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- 10.5 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 57: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- Exhibit 59: Oak Leasing Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Oak Leasing Ltd. - Business segments
- 10.6 Oak Leasing Ltd.
- Exhibit 61: Oak Leasing Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Rabobank Group - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Rabobank Group - Business segments
- 10.7 Rabobank Group
- Exhibit 64: Rabobank Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Rabobank Group - Segment focus
- Exhibit 66: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Siemens AG - Business segments
- 10.8 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 68: Siemens AG- Key news
- Exhibit 69: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- Exhibit 71: Stryker Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Stryker Corp. - Business segments
- 10.9 Stryker Corp.
- Exhibit 73: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 75: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America - Business segments
- 10.10 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America
- Exhibit 77: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America - Segment focus
- Exhibit 79: The Blackstone Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: The Blackstone Group Inc. - Business segments
- 10.11 The Blackstone Group Inc.
- Exhibit 81: The Blackstone Group Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 82: The Blackstone Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: The Blackstone Group Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 84: Tokyo Century Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Tokyo Century Corp. - Business segments
- 10.12 Tokyo Century Corp.
- Exhibit 86: Tokyo Century Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Tokyo Century Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 91: Information sources
- Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
