Healthcare equipment leasing market to grow by 7.02% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing demand for equipment leasing from low-budget healthcare facilities will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare equipment leasing market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Agfa Gevaert NV, Avtech Capital LLC, CIT Group Inc., CWB National Leasing Inc., Dext Capital LLC, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Jocova Financial Services Corp., Lease Corporation of America, Madison Capital LLC, Med One Group, Meridian Group International Inc., Mizuho Leasing Co. Ltd., Oak Leasing Ltd., Philips International BV, Rabobank Group, Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers insurance and annuity association of America, Tokyo Century Corp., and Blackstone Inc. among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (durable medical equipment, surgical and therapy equipment leasing, personal and home-care equipment, digital and electronic equipment leasing, and storage and transport equipment leasing), end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World).

The healthcare equipment leasing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the healthcare equipment leasing market was valued at USD 40,985.52 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 14,008.12 million. The healthcare equipment leasing market size is estimated to grow by USD 25026.35 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.82% according to Technavio.

Healthcare equipment leasing market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global healthcare equipment leasing market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Agfa Gevaert NV: The company offers leasing solutions for healthcare equipment by creating flexible, comprehensive packages appropriate to one's budget, which cover everything from medical technology and IT hardware and software, to communications, archiving, and information systems.

The company offers leasing solutions for healthcare equipment by creating flexible, comprehensive packages appropriate to one's budget, which cover everything from medical technology and IT hardware and software, to communications, archiving, and information systems. Avtech Capital LLC: The company offers leasing solutions for healthcare equipment by helping healthcare companies stay relevant with the latest technology and medical equipment financing.

The company offers leasing solutions for healthcare equipment by helping healthcare companies stay relevant with the latest technology and medical equipment financing. CIT Group Inc.: The company offers medical equipment leasing and financing with various benefits.

Global healthcare equipment leasing market– Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Inflated cost of healthcare equipment

Growing demand for equipment leasing from low-budget healthcare facilities

Continuous technological advances coupled with shortened product lifecycles

KEY challenges –

Growing popularity of refurbished equipment

Intense competition between key players and healthcare equipment manufacturers

OEMs aggressive marketing strategies to boost new healthcare equipment sales

What are the key data covered in this healthcare equipment leasing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the healthcare equipment leasing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the healthcare equipment leasing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the healthcare equipment leasing market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare equipment leasing market vendors

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25026.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, China, US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agfa Gevaert NV, Avtech Capital LLC, CIT Group Inc., CWB National Leasing Inc., Dext Capital LLC, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Jocova Financial Services Corp., Lease Corporation of America, Madison Capital LLC, Med One Group, Meridian Group international Inc., Mizuho Leasing Co. Ltd., Oak Leasing Ltd., Philips International BV, Rabobank Group, Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers insurance and annuity association of America, Tokyo Century Corp., and Blackstone Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

