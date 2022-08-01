Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market to Record a CAGR of 6.8%, Driven by Growing Demand for Equipment Leasing from Low-budget Healthcare Facilities - Technavio

Aug 01, 2022, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare equipment leasing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Agfa-Gevaert NV, De Lage Landen International BV, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Oak Leasing Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, The Blackstone Group Inc., and Tokyo Century Corp. are among some of the major market participants.
The size of the healthcare equipment leasing market is expected to grow by USD 17.14 bn from 2019 to 2024. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024: Scope
The healthcare equipment leasing market report covers the following areas:
- Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Size
- Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Trends
- Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Industry Analysis
Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024: Driver and Challenge
The growing demand for equipment leasing from low-budget healthcare facilities is driving the growth of the market. Leasing equipment offers several advantages, such as the low initial expenditure for acquiring assets, tax-deductible features, and easy tax returns on leased equipment. Furthermore, the leased equipment does not require a down-payment. By leasing, healthcare facilities can easily upgrade the equipment in the future. Thus, the growing demand for leasing equipment among small hospitals is driving the global healthcare equipment leasing market.
The demand for refurbished medical equipment may challenge the growth of the market. Many end-users prefer refurbished medical to cut down the high costs. The cost of refurbished equipment is lower than new equipment by almost six or seven. Therefore, small and medium hospitals and diagnostic centers prefer buying refurbished equipment instead of renewing a lease. In addition, refurbished equipment comes with a few years of warranty. Buyers can assemble the parts or replace one part, which is more cost-effective rather than buying new equipment. The demand for such refurbished equipment is increasing and will have a significant impact on the sales and profit margins of vendors that offer original or new equipment.
Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
- Product
- Durable Medical Equipment
- Surgical And Therapy Equipment Leasing
- Personal And Home-care Equipment
- Digital And Electronic Equipment Leasing
- Storage And Transport Equipment Leasing
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare equipment leasing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the healthcare equipment leasing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the healthcare equipment leasing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare equipment leasing market vendors
|
Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 17.14 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.70
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Japan, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Agfa-Gevaert NV, De Lage Landen International BV, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Oak Leasing Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, The Blackstone Group Inc., and Tokyo Century Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2019
- 4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 17: Durable medical equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- 5.3 Durable medical equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Durable medical equipment - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- Exhibit 19: Surgical and therapy equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- 5.4 Surgical and therapy equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 20: Surgical and therapy equipment leasing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- Exhibit 21: Personal and home-care equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- 5.5 Personal and home-care equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 22: Personal and home-care equipment - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Digital and electronic equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- 5.6 Digital and electronic equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 24: Digital and electronic equipment leasing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Storage and transport equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- 5.7 Storage and transport equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 26: Storage and transport equipment leasing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 36: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- Exhibit 37: ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 38: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 47: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Business segments
- 10.3 Agfa-Gevaert NV
- Exhibit 49: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 50: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Segment focus
- Exhibit 51: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- 10.4 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 53: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 55: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- 10.5 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 57: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- Exhibit 59: Oak Leasing Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Oak Leasing Ltd. - Business segments
- 10.6 Oak Leasing Ltd.
- Exhibit 61: Oak Leasing Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Rabobank Group - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Rabobank Group - Business segments
- 10.7 Rabobank Group
- Exhibit 64: Rabobank Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Rabobank Group - Segment focus
- Exhibit 66: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Siemens AG - Business segments
- 10.8 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 68: Siemens AG- Key news
- Exhibit 69: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- Exhibit 71: Stryker Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Stryker Corp. - Business segments
- 10.9 Stryker Corp.
- Exhibit 73: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 75: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America - Business segments
- 10.10 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America
- Exhibit 77: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America - Segment focus
- Exhibit 79: The Blackstone Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: The Blackstone Group Inc. - Business segments
- 10.11 The Blackstone Group Inc.
- Exhibit 81: The Blackstone Group Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 82: The Blackstone Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: The Blackstone Group Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 84: Tokyo Century Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Tokyo Century Corp. - Business segments
- 10.12 Tokyo Century Corp.
- Exhibit 86: Tokyo Century Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Tokyo Century Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 91: Information sources
- Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
