Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market to Record a CAGR of 6.8%, Driven by Growing Demand for Equipment Leasing from Low-budget Healthcare Facilities - Technavio

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024: Scope

The healthcare equipment leasing market report covers the following areas:

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024: Driver and Challenge

The growing demand for equipment leasing from low-budget healthcare facilities is driving the growth of the market. Leasing equipment offers several advantages, such as the low initial expenditure for acquiring assets, tax-deductible features, and easy tax returns on leased equipment. Furthermore, the leased equipment does not require a down-payment. By leasing, healthcare facilities can easily upgrade the equipment in the future. Thus, the growing demand for leasing equipment among small hospitals is driving the global healthcare equipment leasing market.

The demand for refurbished medical equipment may challenge the growth of the market. Many end-users prefer refurbished medical to cut down the high costs. The cost of refurbished equipment is lower than new equipment by almost six or seven. Therefore, small and medium hospitals and diagnostic centers prefer buying refurbished equipment instead of renewing a lease. In addition, refurbished equipment comes with a few years of warranty. Buyers can assemble the parts or replace one part, which is more cost-effective rather than buying new equipment. The demand for such refurbished equipment is increasing and will have a significant impact on the sales and profit margins of vendors that offer original or new equipment.

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Durable Medical Equipment



Surgical And Therapy Equipment Leasing



Personal And Home-care Equipment



Digital And Electronic Equipment Leasing



Storage And Transport Equipment Leasing

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare equipment leasing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the healthcare equipment leasing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the healthcare equipment leasing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare equipment leasing market vendors

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 17.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.70 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agfa-Gevaert NV, De Lage Landen International BV, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Oak Leasing Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, The Blackstone Group Inc., and Tokyo Century Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers



Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2019

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 17: Durable medical equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

5.3 Durable medical equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Durable medical equipment - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)



Exhibit 19: Surgical and therapy equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

5.4 Surgical and therapy equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 20: Surgical and therapy equipment leasing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)



Exhibit 21: Personal and home-care equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

5.5 Personal and home-care equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 22: Personal and home-care equipment - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)



Exhibit 23: Digital and electronic equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

5.6 Digital and electronic equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 24: Digital and electronic equipment leasing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)



Exhibit 25: Storage and transport equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

5.7 Storage and transport equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 26: Storage and transport equipment leasing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)



Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

Exhibit 35: Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Exhibit 36: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

Exhibit 37: ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 38: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)



Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 47: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Overview



Exhibit 48: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Business segments

10.3 Agfa-Gevaert NV

Exhibit 49: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: Agfa-Gevaert NV - Segment focus



Exhibit 51: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. - Business segments

10.4 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 53: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 55: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 56: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments

10.5 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 57: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus



Exhibit 59: Oak Leasing Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Oak Leasing Ltd. - Business segments

10.6 Oak Leasing Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Oak Leasing Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Rabobank Group - Overview



Exhibit 63: Rabobank Group - Business segments

10.7 Rabobank Group

Exhibit 64: Rabobank Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Rabobank Group - Segment focus



Exhibit 66: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 67: Siemens AG - Business segments

10.8 Siemens AG

Exhibit 68: Siemens AG- Key news



Exhibit 69: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Siemens AG - Segment focus



Exhibit 71: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Stryker Corp. - Business segments

10.9 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 73: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 75: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America - Overview



Exhibit 76: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America - Business segments

10.10 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America

Exhibit 77: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America - Segment focus



Exhibit 79: The Blackstone Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: The Blackstone Group Inc. - Business segments

10.11 The Blackstone Group Inc.

Exhibit 81: The Blackstone Group Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 82: The Blackstone Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: The Blackstone Group Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 84: Tokyo Century Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Tokyo Century Corp. - Business segments

10.12 Tokyo Century Corp.

Exhibit 86: Tokyo Century Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Tokyo Century Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources



Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

