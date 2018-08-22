HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® Conference Launches Startup Pitch Competition For Healthcare: Market Disrupt

The event will source some of the most brilliant minds in healthcare, wellness and benefits technology. The primary purpose of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is to drive innovation and transform the business of healthcare.

"True innovation is difficult and often rare to deliver. Today, innovation and disruption requires dedication, risk taking, resilience, and speed to be first to market. Even if you achieve the miracle and create something truly disruptive, it is almost impossible to get noticed and break through the white noise and distractions that consume the industry every day," says Renee-Marie Stephano, Co-founder of HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® and a judge at the pitch event.

Startups taking advantage of this unique pitch platform are given the chance to win exposure, funding, and additional benefits for their health-related business. Conference organizer, Global Healthcare Resources, would like nothing better than to be able to give a leg up to any new health and wellness company that provides innovative and effective solutions to the challenges facing the business of healthcare.

After ten years of watching entrepreneurs and startups land their dream clients, pilots, or investments through their informational ecosystem of magazines, events and networks, HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® decided it was time to shake up and disrupt the industry.

"With over 2.6 million B2B and B2G leaders in its healthcare, insurance, and wellness network, HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® will scour through tens of thousands of companies, and along with industry leaders, identify the most innovative companies and professionals who best represent the cutting edge of healthcare business technology," Stephano added.

Selected applicants will be given a choice of audiences. They can pitch to receptive investors looking for investment opportunities, or to employers, health insurers, and brokers for "pilots."

According to HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® Co-founder Jonathan Edelheit, "Sometimes, startups aren't looking for money. They are looking for that great partner that proves their concept is disruptive, and we are going to provide them that opportunity."

Innovation and market disrupt are more important than ever with the ever-increasing challenges pervading the healthcare industry. Costs, lack of employee engagement, boring employee benefits, culture fatigue, presenteeism, absenteeism, and attracting talented people are serious issues fast becoming crisis points for healthcare professionals.

"Most companies who say they are innovative are in reality 'shiny baubles'. Our goal is to filter through the crap and find the real innovation that will make a significant difference," added Edelheit.

Select judges include :

Jessica Zeaske, Director of Healthcare Investment, GE Ventures

Chris Chan, Lead Innovations Imagineer, Mercer Labs

Samantha DuBridge, VP, Global Benefits and Employee Mobility, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Lee Lewis, AVP & Managing Director, Innovation Lab Practice, Arthur J. Gallagher

Thomas Sondergeld, Vice President HRIS, Global Benefits & Mobility, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

Steve Blumenfield, Senior Consultant & Director of Strategic Opportunities & Alliances for Health & Benefits, Willis Towers Watson

Ronald Leopold, Chief Medical Officer, Lockton

Bernie Knobbe, Vice President, Global Benefits, AECOM

Mark Long, Director, University of Florida Incubation Services, UF Innovate, Sid Martin Biotech and The Hub

Max Hooper, Founder, Merging Traffic

Jonathan Edelheit, Chairman & Co-Founder, Global Healthcare Ventures

Renée-Marie Stephano, Co-founder & CEO, Global Healthcare Ventures

The HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® conference provides startups with multiple opportunities to engage in the event. New companies can acquire an exhibition area within "Startup Row," a special pavilion in the exhibit hall. They can also engage in workshops and use the networking software to schedule one-on-one meetings with investors and potential dream clients.

Companies interested in learning more about participating in Market Disrupt™ at the HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® conference can visit here. The deadline for application submission is September 30.

"Market Disrupt™: A Venture Pitch Event," at the HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® in Orlando, FL, is being presented by Global Healthcare Resources (GHR) in partnership with Merging Traffic.

HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® is the culmination of years of successful innovation and disruption within the niches of health that have brought the world of healthcare to where it is today. While a heavy focus is placed on domestic health and wellness within the United States, this global event examines the world's current state of health for nations, governments, employers, and people across the planet.

About Global Healthcare Resources

Global Healthcare Resources (GHR) is a solutions firm comprised of international experts providing consultative services to organizations and government bodies. Seeking strategic development and market penetration in the spaces of healthcare, wellness, well-being, medical and wellness travel, employee benefits, insurance, precision medicine, and genomics is the driving motivation.

GHR touches over 2.5 million C-Suite, HR, insurance, healthcare, and travel executives with a reach of over 1.25 million members in the leading LinkedIn Groups it manages. We strive every day to improve the health and wellness services of our partners and their teams, while offering a vibrant and open arena for discussion, dialogue, and debate. To learn more about Global Healthcare Resources, visit Globalhealthcareresources.com.

Global Healthcare Resources (GHR) is the managing body for Global Healthcare Ventures (GHV), a firm dedicated to finding the next 'unicorn' in healthcare and providing the resources for companies to disrupt an industry. To learn more about the Global Healthcare Ventures, visit Globalhealthcareinvestments.com.

HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION®, also under the Global Healthcare Resources umbrella, and is the world's largest gathering of executives and executors within the ecosystem of health, encompassing healthcare, medical tourism, benefits, insurance, wellness, and self-funding. To learn more about HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION®, visit HEALTHCAREЯEVOLUTION.com.

