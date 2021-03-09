Healthcare Executive Martha R. Temple Joins Coriell Life Sciences Board of Directors

Genetic science is a game-changer, and Coriell Life Sciences is unlocking its full potential for medication safety. Tweet this

For hundreds of medications, successful treatment is directly related to an individual's DNA, as natural variation in genetic code can cause the same drug to produce different effects on different people. Medication errors are one of the leading causes of death in the U.S., and the cost of medication-association errors exceeds $40 billion.

With advanced bioinformatics technology, CLS bridges the gap between genetic knowledge and clinical application to ensure individuals are only taking medications that work for them. CLS offers the most comprehensive medication risk management program on the market, providing healthcare providers, pharmacists, and individuals actionable insights from pharmacogenomic testing for more effective medical care. The company also works with employers and payer organizations to incorporate genetic science into their benefits plans, improving member health while lowering healthcare costs.

"Martha is a visionary leader, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our executive board," says CLS President & CEO Scott Megill. "With her depth of industry experience and expertise, Martha will no doubt help fuel our continued growth as we partner with payers, employers, physicians, and providers to enable the delivery of more efficient care worldwide."

