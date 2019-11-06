Healthcare Executive Ty Burgess Launches One CBD

"I knew those seemingly endless days of pain were destined to serve a purpose," said Mr. Burgess. "As the pain got worse and my prescription count increased, I found myself in a very dark place. This is the point where curiosity led to questions, and questions led to alternative approaches. With skepticism aside, I began to research. The results unveiled the fact that prescriptions were no longer needed, and in the process, I began to develop a passion for natural healing. One so strong that it compelled me to leave my career in traditional healthcare of almost 20 years to create this company."

One CBD delivers a unique approach to modern mindful wellness, backed with medical expertise and science-based research. With the goal of promoting overall wellness, One CBD offers more than 14 different naturally-balancing products, all of which are from 100% organically farmed hemp, GMO-free, THC-free, 3rd-party lab tested, sourced from US farmers and compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

At the heart of One CBD is giving back. One CBD will donate 1% of every sale to organizations that support initiatives such as opioid addiction, holistic wellness and ecological sustainability. Look for announcements throughout the year on new charities being sponsored and supported.

The One CBD mission is to uphold the highest code of ethics while bringing the benefits of CBD to the masses, maintaining transparency with honesty and accountability across all aspects of the business, from the ingredients sourced to the most minute of details.

One CBD takes pride in creating an all-natural blend of CBD offerings made from the finest ingredients on the planet and created with love. Every product is made in the U.S.A. and third-party lab tested for purity and potency. Currently sold in select stores and online at OneCBD.com

