Healthcare Executives Launch DRESKIN Healthcare Leadership Advisory

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare advisory expert Ron Dreskin today announced the launch of his new firm, DRESKIN Healthcare Leadership Advisory, dedicated to assisting a full spectrum of healthcare clients facing transformational, operational, regulatory, and financial management challenges. Founded by a team of seasoned industry leaders, the firm offers strategic guidance that blends real-world operational expertise with data-driven financial analysis.

"I am passionate about providing healthcare organizations of all sizes access to top-level strategic advisory services, leveraging my specialized expertise and trusted network to help organizations navigate difficult situations," Dreskin said. "With the industry facing a transformational future and unprecedented challenges, having strategic leadership to navigate difficult situations isn't just important, it's essential."

The firm will advise executive teams and boards of directors in strategic, financial, and operational matters. Its focus will be those defining transitional moments: mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcy, restructuring, leadership transitions, and strategic pivots. With a highly responsive approach, the firm empowers healthcare organizations, leaders, and boards to navigate high-stakes decisions with confidence and clarity.

DRESKIN offers a full range of consultative and hands-on services including interim leadership, crisis management, operating executive, performance improvement, independent board member, and board advisory. The firm works with healthcare facilities, service providers, and other stakeholders such as law and private equity firms.

Dreskin's background includes 40+ years guiding or advising executive teams or boards of directors where specialized healthcare knowledge or expertise was needed in strategic, financial or operational matters. He has served providers and investors in virtually every health care segment, helping clients improve short-term performance, prepare for large-scale strategic and technology-driven change, navigate mergers and acquisitions, and weather periods of growth or distress.

With headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, the firm is now accepting new clients and inquiries. More information can be found at DreskinAdvisory.com.

