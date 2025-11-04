Healthcare Experts to Break Down Approaching Compliance Cliffs as Big Beautiful Bill Reshapes Reimbursement

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Healthcare Compliance, a division of Panacea Healthcare Solutions, and Med USA will co-host a complimentary live webinar, "Compliance Cliffs: Navigating the End of Telehealth Waivers and Shifting Reimbursement Rules,"on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET.

As pandemic-era telehealth flexibilities expire, healthcare organizations must adjust to new compliance standards and reimbursement structures. This one-hour session will help compliance officers, administrators, and billing professionals understand what's changing and how to adapt effectively.

Speakers:

Moderator: BreAnn Meadows , President, Revenue Integrity & First Healthcare Compliance, Panacea Healthcare Solutions



Guest Speaker: Robyn Johns, Compliance Officer, Med USA

Attendees will learn how to:

Distinguish between flexibilities that have become permanent reforms versus those expiring soon



versus those Review healthcare provisions within the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act"



Clarify new geographic and site requirements for Medicare telehealth services



for Medicare telehealth services Identify risk-mitigation strategies and key action steps for compliance

"Telehealth played a crucial role in maintaining access to care during the pandemic, but as temporary waivers expire, providers must navigate an increasingly complex set of rules," said BreAnn Meadows, President of Revenue Integrity Services & First Healthcare Compliance at Panacea Healthcare Solutions. "This webinar is designed to help healthcare leaders understand what's changing and implement proactive compliance strategies to avoid risk while preserving patient access and financial stability."

Many organizations are unsure how the end of certain waivers and the introduction of new requirements will impact their daily operations," added Robyn Johns, Compliance Officer at Med USA. "Our aim is to deliver practical, real-world guidance so teams can proceed confidently, fully informed, and in compliance with changing federal regulations."

This educational session is approved for 1 CEU (PAHCOM or PMI) and is free to all attendees.

Registration is now open: https://1sthcc.com/compliance-cliffs-live-webinar/

