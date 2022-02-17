Healthcare Facilities Management Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from North America| Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Healthcare Facility Management Solutions to Boost Market|17000+ Technavio Reports

The healthcare facilities management market covers the following areas:

Healthcare facilities management market - Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the healthcare facilities management market is the increasing demand for cloud-based healthcare facility management solutions. The growing demand for modern, technologically advanced solutions in the global healthcare facilities management market has led to a significant rise in the number of cloud computing solutions. Cloud-based solutions are increasingly being used to integrate healthcare facilities management services, as they offer a reliable means of hosting healthcare facilities management software. These solutions allow companies to increase security and collaboration among their teams and subsidiaries present in multiple locations, thereby reducing the operating costs incurred by the organization. Some vendors that offer cloud-based solutions for effective healthcare facilities management include SAP and IBM. The increase in the adoption of a cloud-based solution for healthcare facilities management can drive the growth of healthcare facilities management services across multiple end-user segments, thereby driving the market growth.

The fragmented nature of the market will be a major challenge for the healthcare facilities management market during the forecast period. The market is mainly composed of two segments, namely, the organized and unorganized sectors. The organized sector comprises big retailers or manufacturers, which have all the necessary permits and follow the relevant rules and regulations. On the other hand, the unorganized sector includes small retailers or manufacturers not registered with the government. The global healthcare facilities management market is highly fragmented and unorganized. The market is highly competitive, with participants offering different services, depending on the size of their operation. The presence of a large number of players in the market increases the level of competition; however, service differentiation is costly for vendors as each player must upgrade its cleaning services in line with the current technology. Also, organized players must engage in extensive marketing practices to create a brand name and differentiate their services from their competitors. These factors ultimately lead to a heavy cost burden for vendors and reduce their profit margins.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Healthcare facilities management market - Segmentation Analysis

The Healthcare Facilities Management Market is segmented by End-user (hospitals and clinics, long-term healthcare facilities, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The healthcare facilities management market share growth by the hospitals and clinics segment will be significant for revenue generation The function of healthcare facilities management in hospitals and clinics is to enable caregiving to patients in all forms, at the highest level. The other functions of healthcare facilities management in hospitals and clinics include facilitating a safe environment with minimal cross-exposure, controlling costs associated with complex business lines, maintaining patient privacy, comfort, and accessibility during their stay, coordinating the use of shared equipment and resources to ensure timely care, and simplify navigation for professionals, patients, and visitors. All such factors increase the demand for healthcare facilities management in hospitals and clinics, which will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

The healthcare facilities management market is fragmented and the vendors are organic and inorganic deploying growth strategies to compete in the market.

ABM Industries Inc.

Aramark Corp.

Compass Group Plc

Ecolab Inc.

ISS AS

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Medxcel Facilities Management LLC

Mitie Group Plc.

Serco Group Plc

Sodexo Group

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Household Composters Market -The household composters market share is expected to increase by USD 317.23 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%. Download a free sample now!

Medical Waste Management Market -The medical waste management market share should rise by USD 968.64 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.70%. Download a free sample now!

Healthcare Facilities Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 68.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABM Industries Inc., Aramark Corp., Compass Group Plc, Ecolab Inc., ISS AS, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Medxcel Facilities Management LLC, Mitie Group Plc., Serco Group Plc, and Sodexo Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Long-term healthcare facilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABM Industries Inc.

Aramark Corp.

Compass Group Plc

Ecolab Inc.

ISS AS

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Medxcel Facilities Management LLC

Mitie Group Plc.

Serco Group Plc

Sodexo Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing

Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio