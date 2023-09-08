Healthcare Finance Solutions Market to Reach $276.04 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The healthcare finance solutions market is driven by one major trend of its adoption in the gaming industry.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Healthcare Finance Solution Market by Equipment Type (Imaging Equipment, Specialist Beds, Surgical Instruments, Decontamination Equipment, and IT Equipment), Healthcare Facility Type (Hospitals And Health Systems, Outpatient Imaging Centers, Outpatient Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others) And Services (Equipment and Technology Finance, Working Capital Finance, Project Finance Solution, and Corporate Lending): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global Healthcare finance solutions industry generated $115.94 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $276.04 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The healthcare finance solutions market's growth is underpinned by multiple crucial factors such as the complex landscape of healthcare, including diverse payment models, insurance plans, and reimbursement structures, propels the demand for sophisticated financial tools that can navigate this complexity seamlessly. In addition, the escalating costs of medical services and treatments necessitate efficient financial management to maximize revenue collection and control expenditures. Moreover, the accelerated integration of technology in healthcare operations, spanning electronic health records, digital billing, and telehealth, drives the requirement for comprehensive financial systems that can handle these processes cohesively. Additionally, evolving regulatory frameworks and compliance standards mandate adaptable financial solutions to ensure adherence to industry guidelines. Furthermore, the shift towards value-based care models, focusing on patient outcomes and overall wellness, prompts investments in solutions that merge financial strategies with patient-centered approaches. The rising global healthcare expenditure and the continuous need for improved operational efficiency further stimulate the growth of this market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $115.94 billion Market Size in 2032 $276.04 billion CAGR 9.3 % No. of Pages in Report 427 Segments Covered Equipment Type, Healthcare Facility Type, Services, and Region. Drivers Technological advancements Aging population Regulatory changes Opportunities Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration Restraints Data security and privacy concerns Complex reimbursement models

Covid-19 Scenario

The impact of COVID-19 on the healthcare finance solutions market has been predominantly positive. This be attributed to advancements in treatment, healthcare tools, or equipment and the development of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Healthcare providers continue to participate in various value-based care models that drive clinical integration and financial risk based on performance.

In addition, the growing demand for remote healthcare services and digital health platforms presents opportunities for healthcare finance solutions that cater to telemedicine and virtual care needs. Blockchain and decentralized finance ( DeFi ) solutions have the potential to enhance transparency, security, and efficiency in healthcare finance management.

The decontamination equipment segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on equipment type, the decontamination equipment segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global healthcare finance solutions market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, this was attributed to the rising awareness of healthcare-associated infections and the importance of infection control are driving the adoption of decontamination equipment. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities are investing in advanced sterilization and disinfection technologies to prevent the spread of infections is expected to aid the market growth. However, the specialist beds segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growing emphasis on home healthcare services, there is a rising need for adaptable and multifunctional beds that meet patients' requirements in their own homes. Such factors aid segmental growth which is ultimately driving the market globally, which is expected to positively impact market growth.

The hospitals and health systems segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on healthcare facility type, the hospitals and health systems segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global healthcare finance solutions market revenue, owing to the increasing demand for healthcare services due to a growing aging population and the prevalence of chronic diseases drives the expansion of hospitals and health systems. In addition, technological advancements in medical equipment and treatment methodologies also contribute to the growth of this segment, which is driving the growth of the market. However, the outpatient surgery centers segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2032, The growth of outpatient surgery centers is fueled by the rising demand for cost-effective and convenient surgical services. Patients prefer these centers due to shorter waiting times, lower infection risks, and reduced healthcare costs compared to traditional hospital-based surgeries.

The equipment and technology finance segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on services, the equipment and technology finance segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global healthcare finance solutions market revenue, this is attributed to the demand for equipment and technology finance in the healthcare industry is expected to witness significant growth due to the continuous advancements in medical technologies and the need for up-to-date equipment to deliver quality healthcare services. As medical technologies rapidly evolve, healthcare providers seek financing options to keep their facilities equipped with the latest tools. However, the corporate lending segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2032. As healthcare companies seek to expand their operations and gain a competitive edge, they will require financial support to execute strategic business plans. Furthermore, the emergence of digital health startups and innovative healthcare ventures will create opportunities for corporate lending in the healthcare industry.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global healthcare finance solutions market revenue. This is because of growing critical staffing shortages and revenue deficits plaguing health systems are demanding an innovative solution to tackle this obstacle due to which several market players are addressing with new intelligent automation capabilities for insurance discovery. For instance, FinThrive, Inc., a healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider with the industry's most comprehensive end-to-end platform, announced the introduction of new intelligent automation capabilities within its insurance discovery solution to alleviate critical staffing shortages for hospitals and health systems. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, several startup companies across the Asia-Pacific region are entering into partnerships to provide solutions for the healthcare needs of consumers across all critical stages of healthcare delivery. For instance, in November 2021, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited, partnered with API Holdings Limited (API Holdings) through its digital platform Retailio, India's largest digital B2B healthcare platform to provide financing solutions to healthcare institutions in India. This partnership aims at synergizing respective capabilities to provide efficient and seamless financing solutions to consumers, retailers, and merchants in the API Holdings' healthcare ecosystem will accelerate the advancement of healthcare finance solutions across the Asia Pacific.

Leading Market Players: -

B.C. Ziegler and Company

Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

eCapital, Inc.

First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company

FORVIS, LLP

GE HealthCare

Johnson & Johnson Medical Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Siena Healthcare Finance

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global healthcare finance solutions market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, merger, and product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

