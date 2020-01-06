Healthcare Financial Inc. CEO Tapped for FierceHealthcare Editorial Advisory Council

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerard (Jerry) A. Vitti, president and CEO of Healthcare Financial Inc. (HFI) , a firm that connects vulnerable populations with public benefit programs, will serve on the Editorial Advisory Council of FierceHealthcare , a digital platform that publishes top-notch content on a range of health-related verticals.

Vitti, who founded HFI in 1999, is an acclaimed social entrepreneur and nationally recognized expert, speaker and author on healthcare topics including reform, Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) enrollment, social determinants of health, and health information technology.

Selected from top thought leaders spanning the healthcare industry, he will provide feedback on FierceHealthcare coverage of current events, highlight emerging business trends, and offer insights on health policy, legislation, and regulation. The all-volunteer board's goal is to ensure that FierceHealthcare is covering the issues that are most important to healthcare stakeholders.

"It's an honor to be able to contribute and help shape where healthcare is going," said Vitti. "I look forward to working with the FierceHealthcare editors and my fellow volunteer board members to make a difference in this industry and in the lives of the people we serve."

