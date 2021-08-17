Healthcare-focused Market Research Company inVibe Labs Joins Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America for 3rd Year in a Row

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- inVibe Labs ( http://www.invibe.co ) has adapted many of the sophisticated tools of Big Tech to revolutionize market research for healthcare, including harnessing the power of voice, and in doing so has again joined the ranks of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. Thanks to filling an ever-growing need for frictionless market research by continuing to innovate and adding more top talent, their three-year growth rate of 371 percent has earned inVibe the rank of #1,295 on the annual list, for the third year in a row.

inVibe has redefined how healthcare companies can better understand patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals through a mix of human expertise and digital technology. "Our healthcare clients are eager to learn everything possible about their stakeholders," says Fabio Gratton, inVibe Co-founder and CEO. "Traditional research methods, such as focus groups and large scale ATUs, are excellent tools, but brand teams are often in a position where additional insights and explicit recommendations are needed quickly and efficiently, with sufficient depth and breadth."

inVibe has transformed market research by enabling some of the biggest life science brands to enhance their market research capabilities with an agile and impactful approach to data collection, natural language processing, linguistic analysis, and dynamic reporting. "That's where inVibe continues to change the game," continues Fabio. "We reveal the identities and innermost needs of our subjects which are often encoded in the subtle language choices that we make. Deeper exploration and careful linguistic analysis powers insights that lead to better understanding our audiences."

At the heart of the inVibe revolution is tapping into the depth and emotional resonance of the human voice. Conventional market research surveys and even observational studies collect a limited amount of data, which is often biased. In contrast, inVibe collects, analyzes, and reports the candid feedback of subjects in their entirety, capturing every nuance of not only what a subject says, but how they say it and why.

Megabytes of voice data are then fed into the industry's most advanced AI and machine learning interface. A combination of cutting-edge software and human linguistic capabilities transcribe, parse, categorize, and analyze the multidimensional voice input to extract unique insights and actionable recommendations for healthcare brands.

"Apple, Google, and Amazon are valued at over a trillion dollars thanks to their unprecedented ability to understand the consumer experience," insists Fabio. "inVibe has adapted many of these same tools for healthcare market research. If Alexa can drive billions in eCommerce, then there's no reason inVibe can't offer similar innovation and power to better understand consumers for pharma. We're honored to be again ranked on the Inc. 5000 and feel we are just getting started."

For more information about inVibe Labs and how you can listen to your customers in a new way, please visit https://www.invibe.co.

About InVibe Labs

