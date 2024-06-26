Healthcare-Focused Private Equity Firm Martis Capital Expands Team, Opens Miami Office

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Martis Capital Management, LLC (Martis Capital), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, has opened an office in Miami and hired two senior team members.

Beth Dresdale joined the firm as a principal on the value creation team and is based in the Miami office. Before Martis Capital, she was a principal focused on value creation at Incline Equity Partners. David Muckey, also based in the Miami office, joined Martis Capital as a director on the investment team. Before Martis Capital, he was a vice president at Gemspring Capital and earlier a vice president at Vector Capital.

The Miami office, located in Coconut Grove, is Martis Capital's third location. The firm also has a presence in Washington, DC, and San Francisco.

"The growth of our firm enables us to continue to support company founders across the healthcare industry and deliver improved patient care," said Barry Uphoff, founder and managing partner of Martis Capital. "We are delighted to attract two accomplished professionals in Beth and David and expand the Martis Capital geographic footprint to Florida."

Earlier in her career, Dresdale led sales and commercial operations at A Place for Mom, a tech-enabled healthcare services company. She started her career at McKinsey & Company and Centerview Partners. Dresdale received a bachelor's degree in history from Brown University and an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School.

Muckey started his career at Lazard Freres & Co. He received a bachelor's degree in economics from Princeton University and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

About Martis Capital

Based in Washington, DC, San Francisco and Miami, Martis Capital is a founder-friendly capital partner for growth-oriented healthcare companies. Since 2011, Martis Capital has raised more than $2.2 billion from a global base of institutional clients to invest in the middle-market North American healthcare sector. For more information visit www.martiscapital.com and follow Martis on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/martis-capital

