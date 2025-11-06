Healthcare-Focused Secondaries Manager Revelation Partners Expands Investment Team, Promotes Eric Shiozaki to Partner

SAUSALITO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Partners, a leading investment manager in the healthcare secondaries market, today announced the appointment of Eric Shiozaki, Ph.D. as a partner. Shiozaki joined the firm in 2024 as a venture partner and focuses on investment opportunities in biotech and medical devices.

Sausalito, Calif.-based Revelation Partners manages more than $1.5 billion in committed capital and provides liquidity and growth capital to investors, companies, limited partners and general partners across the private healthcare market.

"Eric's scientific training combined with his experience investing in both publicly traded and privately held companies across the biotech and medical device industries deepens our domain expertise and continues to differentiate our investment strategy," said Michael Boggs, managing partner at Revelation Partners. "At a time when we are seeing record deal flow, Eric's expertise has been instrumental in helping us underwrite the most compelling opportunities."

Shiozaki has more than 25 years of experience across biomedical research and healthcare investing. Previously, he was a partner at DCVC Bio, an early-stage life sciences venture fund, and held the same title at Novo Holdings, where he established and managed a long-only public equities fund focused on growth-stage biotech and medical device companies. Earlier in his career Shiozaki invested in healthcare secondaries as a director at Apposite Capital and began his venture investing career as an associate at Burrill & Company.

Having initially trained as a structural biologist, he has been published in leading scientific journals and served as a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Post-Doctoral Fellow. Shiozaki received a bachelor of arts degree in biophysics from Johns Hopkins University and a Ph.D. in molecular biology from Princeton University.

About Revelation Partners

Revelation Partners is the largest secondaries investment manager providing flexible capital solutions exclusively to the private healthcare ecosystem. Headquartered in Sausalito, Calif., Revelation Partners has $1.5 billion of committed capital and invests broadly across all healthcare sub-sectors. The firm offers tailored solutions for shareholders seeking liquidity and companies that need growth capital. With decades of investing experience, deep sector expertise, and an extensive industry network, Revelation Partners is a trusted partner to healthcare investors, companies, founders, and funds. For more information, visit www.revelation-partners.com.

Media inquiries

Margaret Kirch Cohen

Newton Park PR

+1 847-507-2229

[email protected]

SOURCE Revelation Partners