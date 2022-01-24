Healthcare Fraud Detection Industry Trends & Opportunities, 2026 - Global Markets to Grow by $1.26 Billion During 2022-2026, at a CAGR of 14.26%

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare fraud detection market is projected to grow by $1.26 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.26% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increased number of patients seeking health insurance and increasing cases of healthcare fraud. The study identifies the rise in the number of healthcare BPO and fraud identity management software as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare fraud detection market growth during the next few years.

This report on the healthcare fraud detection market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is segmented as below:

By Type

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

RoW

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare fraud detection market vendors that include:

CGI Inc.

Conduent Inc.

Cotiviti Inc.

ExlService Holdings Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

SAS Institute Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

UnitedHealth Group

Wipro Ltd.

Also, the healthcare fraud detection market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



