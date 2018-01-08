Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Worth 2.24 Billion USD by 2022

According to a new market research report "Healthcare Fraud Detection Market by Type (Descriptive, Prescriptive), Application (Insurance Claim, Prepay, Post payment), Component (Service, Software), Delivery (On-premise, Cloud), End user (Insurance Payer, Private, Public) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 2,242.7 Million by 2022 from USD 631.0 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 28.9%. The growth of the market is attributed to a large number of fraudulent activities in healthcare; increasing number of patients seeking health insurance; the prepayment review model; growing pressure of fraud, waste, and abuse on healthcare spending; and high returns on investment.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 92 market data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 160 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Fraud Detection Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-fraud-detection-market-221837663.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The descriptive analytics segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

Based on type, the healthcare fraud detection market is segmented descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics. In 2017, the descriptive analytics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the healthcare fraud detection market. Descriptive analytics forms the base for the effective application of predictive or prescriptive analytics. Thus, descriptive analytics is expected to continue to dominate the healthcare fraud detection market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=221837663

The insurance claims review segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

Based on application, the healthcare fraud detection market is segmented into insurance claims review, payment integrity, and other applications. The insurance claims review segment is expected to dominate the healthcare fraud detection market with a share in 2017. This segment is also expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing number of patients seeking health insurance, rising number of fraudulent claims, and growing adoption of the prepayment review model.

Talk To Our Research Analysts: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=221837663

North America to dominate the healthcare fraud detection market

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of the North American segment is attributed to factors such as increase in the number of people seeking health insurance, increasing cases of healthcare fraud, favorable government initiatives to combat healthcare fraud, rising pressure to reduce healthcare costs, technological advancements, and greater product and service availability in this region.

The healthcare fraud detection market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Some of the players in the healthcare fraud detection market are IBM (US), Optum (US), SAS (US), McKesson (US), SCIO (US), Verscend (US), Wipro (India), Conduent (US), HCL (India), CGI (Canada), DXC (US), Northrop Grumman (US), LexisNexis (US), and Pondera (US).

Browse Related Reports:

Healthcare Analytics/Medical Analytics Market by Component (Software, Services), Type (predictive, prescriptive) Application (Clinical, RCM, Claim, Fraud, Waste, Supply Chain, PHM) Component (Service, Software) Delivery (On demand, Cloud) End User (Payer, Hospital, ACO) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-data-analytics-market-905.html

HEALTHCARE IT MARKET by Product (EHR, RIS, PACS, VNA, CPOE, HIE, Telehealth, Healthcare fraud detection, Population Health Management, Supply Chain Management, CRM, Fraud Management, Claims Management) End User (Provider, Payer) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-it-252.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/healthcareit

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets