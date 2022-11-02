Healthcare Freedom Activists Releasing "Propaganda Exposed! [UNCENSORED]" Documentary Mini-Series

This Groundbreaking 9-episode Documentary exposes censorship and propaganda and reveals that much of what you have been told by the media and the government is a lie

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty and Charlene Bollinger, the husband-wife duo who founded "The Truth About Cancer" and have spent two-decades exposing the risks associated with conventional cancer treatments as well as sharing the truth about vaccines, are set to release a new and updated documentary mini-series ("docu-series") titled 'Propaganda Exposed! [UNCENSORED]' on November 9th.

This groundbreaking 9-episode docu-series seeks to uncover the lies of the mainstream media and medical industry and educate viewers on the truth about how we are slowly losing our freedoms, as well as what we can do to take them back.

'Propaganda Exposed! [UNCENSORED]' shares the story of Big Pharma corruption, conflicts of interest, and explains why current medical interventions are so heavily skewed toward patented drugs. The docu-series also covers the sordid history of medical experimentation in the USA in an attempt to help the viewer understand how we got here, why we are now losing our health freedom, what we can do about it, and so much more.

Some notable experts featured in the 9-episode docu-series include Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Roger Stone, Del Bigtree, Dr. Alan Keyes, Mike Adams, Pastor Greg Locke, Dr. Andrew Wakefield, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Russell Blaylock, Sean Stone, John Schneider, David "Avocado" Wolfe, and many others.

The Bollingers have a long record of producing docu-series on cancer and vaccines, and they also host live events, with a focus on questioning "official stories" from the mainstream media and medical industry. Their 'TTAC [LIVE]' events have attracted tens of thousands of people across the country, while also reaching millions online. Before being banned on YouTube, they had reached over 40+ million views.

"Throughout human history, those who tell inconvenient and uncomfortable truths have been ostracized, demonized, and attacked by those in power. What we have experienced in the past two years is no exception to that rule. I am not surprised that history is once again repeating itself. However, Ty and I feel that it is important to continue exposing these schemes meant to silence us all into submission," said Charlene Bollinger.

The global release of 'Propaganda Exposed! [UNCENSORED]' is November 9th and is free to the world. To reserve your spot, please visit www.Propaganda-Exposed.com .

