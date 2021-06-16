Healthcare Gamification Market Revenue to Cross USD 65.1 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report, "Healthcare Gamification Market by Game Type (Casual Games, Serious Games, Exercise Games), Application (Prevention, Therapeutic, Education), End-Use (Enterprise Based, Consumer Based), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of healthcare gamification will cross $65.1 billion by 2027.

Major healthcare gamification market players include Google LLC, Ayogo Health, Akili Interactive labs, Mango Health, and Nike.

In recent years, the healthcare gamification industry has amplified sensitivity towards the introduction of new products & technology for prevention and medical adherence. Introduction such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in the healthcare sector is helping the professionals to treat mental illness of patients and help in assisting in counseling sessions. For instance, in the U.S., a team of game designer introduced a DEEP-VR experience that guides users in an underwater environment to learn and combat the symptoms of anxiety and stress. Such introduction of new technology will boost the adoption rate and spur market growth. However, difficulty in long term user engagement may hamper the market expansion.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2124

The serious games segment in the healthcare gamification market accounted for USD 2.5 billion in 2020. The application of serious games in healthcare can contribute an additional means to develop an interest in education, training, and evaluation of the performance of patients and health professionals. Also, in the last decade, many serious games in the field of e-health have been introduced. These games deal with a wide variety of aspects such as surgeon training, radiology operation, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and patient care. Thus, use of serious games in various e-health filed will augment the segment growth.

The healthcare gamification market for the therapeutics segment is poised to expand at 14.1% growth rate through 2027 led by the universities, researchers and industry participants who are engaged in the development of new games for brain, physical activity, stress and anxiety among others. For instance, in October 2017, Rice University researchers created a video game known as Equilibrium for pediatric physical therapy. The game uses Wii Balance Board along with custom-designed balanced bars that help to get the kids excited about improving their walking ability and learn balance.

Enterprise based segment in the healthcare gamification market is anticipated to reach USD 36.9 billion by 2027 on account of the increase in the employer initiatives towards the health of the employee. The enterprises are engaging the employees with various online games and personalized feedback to influence the individuals. For instance, offering wrist-worn activity trackers including Fitbits and other wearable devices to monitor various aspects of health will fuel the acceptance rate, thereby supplementing the industry growth.

Asia Pacific healthcare gamification market will surpass USD 21.5 billion by 2027 owing to the mounting use of games to improve health behaviors and supporting the delivery of care. Also, growing fitness needs, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, infrastructure developments, and treatment advances should surge the regional share. In addition, high internet penetration along with growing mobile usage levels across the region will propel the APAC market progression. Furthermore, increasing shift from disease curing to disease prevention approach and early diagnosis will impel the usage of healthcare gamification products, thereby fostering the industry expansion.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2124

A few notable companies operating in the market include Google LLC, Ayogo Health, Akili Interactive labs, Mango Health, and Nike among others. Industry players are focusing on various strategies such as acquisitions, business expansion and novel product launches to consolidate their market presence.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Healthcare Gamification Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 - 2027

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By game type

3.4.2 By application

3.4.3 By end-use

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/healthcare-gamification-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

healthcare-gamification-market.png

Healthcare Gamification Market Growth Predicted at 14.6% Through 2027: GMI

Major healthcare gamification market players include Google LLC, Ayogo Health, Akili Interactive labs, Mango Health, and Nike.

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.