Healthcare Gamification Market to Reach $9.0 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 11.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growing penetration of smartphones and increase in internet penetration in rural parts of the world drive the growth of the global healthcare gamification market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Healthcare Gamification Market By Game Type (Exercise Games, Serious Games, Casual Games), By Application (Education, Therapeutics, Prevention), By End User (Enterprise Based, Consumer Based): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.' According to the report, the global healthcare gamification industry generated $3.3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $9.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11353

Prime determinants of growth

The growing penetration of smartphones and increase in internet penetration in rural parts of the world drive the growth of the global healthcare gamification market. However, the low acceptance rate and lack of knowledge about the apps among patients restrict the market growth. Moreover, the growing penetration of digital health apps presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global healthcare gamification market, as the demand for healthcare gamification increased due to the increased adoption of digital health apps.

Therapy centers, fitness institutes, and community centers were not functional during the COVID-19 pandemic. These compelled people to use digital healthcare apps and tools to track their health.

In-person meetings with medical practitioners, therapists, and consultants were limited, as a result, several digital healthcare tool developers incorporated prescription and medication tracking in the digital health monitoring apps.

The casual games segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on game type, the casual games segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global healthcare gamification market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the serious games segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to their associated health benefits. Medical practitioners use serious video games to enhance patient behavior, as well as for educating patients.

Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11353

The prevention segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the prevention segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global healthcare gamification market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the therapeutics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing adoption of wearable devices and the incorporation of prescription tracking in healthcare monitoring apps.

The enterprise-based segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the enterprise-based segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global healthcare gamification market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the consumer-based segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031. The growing penetration of smartphones and the internet has fueled the development of consumer-based healthcare gamification apps.

Purchase Inquire: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11353

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global healthcare gamification market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the increasing awareness among people about the benefits of games in enhancing patient clinical outcomes.

Leading Market Players: -

Fitbit, Inc

Ayogo Health Inc

hubbub health, inc

Microsoft

Bunchball inc

EveryMove

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc

CogniFit

Mango Health

Nike, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Digital Radiology Market by Product (Stationary Digital Radiology System, Portable Digital Radiology System), by Application (Cardiovascular Imaging, Chest Imaging, Dental Imaging, Digital Mammography, Orthopedic Imaging, Other Applications), by Technology (Direct Digital Radiology, Computed Digital Radiology), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Clinics, Other End Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Blood Market by Product (Whole Blood Collection and Processing, Source Plasma Collection, Blood Typing Products, and Blood Screening Products) and End User (Blood & Blood Component Bank, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Mass Spectrometry Market by Technology (Hybrid Mass Spectrometry [Triple Quadrapole, Quadrapole TOF, and Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry], Single Mass Spectrometry [Ion Trap, Quadrapole, and Time-of-Flight], and Other Mass Spectrometry) and Application (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Security, Industrial Chemistry, Environmental Testing, Food & Beverage Testing, Forensic, Clinical and Other Applications): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Digital Therapeutics Market by Product (Software and Devices), Sales Channel (Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumers), Application (Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Central Nervous System (CNS), Disease Respiratory Disease, Smoking Cessation, Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID) and Others: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market by Product (Test Strips, Lancets, and Blood Glucose Meters), Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, and Gestational Diabetes), and End User (Hospitals, Home Settings, and Diagnostic Centers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of 'Market Research Reports' and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research