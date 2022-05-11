Healthcare Heroes Celebrated with Nursa™ Thank You Party

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A giant "Thank You" party celebrated Salt Lake City-area healthcare workers and kicked off National Nurses Week. More than 800 people came to the April 30 party to enjoy free food, games, and prizes.

The family-friendly party was hosted by Nursa™, a Salt Lake City-based healthcare staffing technology company.

Nursa gives back to care givers with large "Thank You" party

The inaugural event was all about giving back to people who've given the community so much of themselves during the harshest years of the pandemic, said Curtis Anderson, CEO of Nursa™.

"We've been richly blessed by their presence just as a community over the last two years," Anderson said. "These people are showing up and sacrificing themselves, and for us we just feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude… it's about thanking them for what they do."

Nurses and other healthcare professionals have faced enormous strain and faced stress, anxiety, and fatigue during the pandemic. That's why a major focus of the party was on wellness and self-care for healthcare workers. Topics of speeches included self-care tips, while raffles gave away spa packages and stays in Salt Lake City's luxurious Grand America Hotel.

Meanwhile, family members and friends could enjoy games, balloon animals and face painting, and free food from area favorite food trucks.

Nursa™ is a Salt Lake City-based technology startup that's reimagining healthcare staffing by connecting clinicians and facilities directly. The company's app shows real-time RN, LPN, and CNA postings, helping solve healthcare facility staffing issues to give patients the best care possible.

The flexibility and freedom offered by the app, which allows healthcare workers to find temporary shifts of their choosing, has won fans among the healthcare community. Healthcare facilities can get important shifts covered, while workers have the freedom and flexibility to make their own schedules.

"When working I feel grateful to have a shift right when I need it and I often feel useful helping a facility when they're short staffed," said Sonja Mack. "Finding Nursa™ was a lifesaving tool for working float as a CNA. The pandemic has spread CNAs thin working in many high census facilities. The Nursa™ app utilizes nearby nurses and allows the shift to proceed as planned. Patients and nurses alike have reasons to be appreciative of this app." said Tasha Fisher.

National Nurses Week runs May 6-12.

