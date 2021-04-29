Healthcare Heroes Truck to Visit SC Hospitals on the "2021 Hope Tour"

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate and honor South Carolina's hospitals and healthcare workers in leading the COVID-19 battle for the past 14 months, the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) will visit every member hospital in the state with its Healthcare Heroes truck as part of the 2021 Hope Tour. The tour will travel from Upstate S.C. to the coast May 3 – 13, coinciding with national Nurse's Week and Hospital Week.

"While 2020 was a year of fear that required our member hospitals' bravery and fortitude, we want to honor what they are providing us in 2021: hope," said SCHA Vice President of Workforce and Member Engagement, Lara Hewitt. "Our healthcare heroes responded with resilience as they ramped up widespread testing operations and treated thousands of COVID-19 patients in need. Now, more than a year later, they are still providing high-quality care for patients while also leading the vaccination campaign that can finally end the pandemic."

The SCHA 2021 Hope Tour will begin in Oconee and Anderson counties on May 3 and travel across the state over two weeks to each of SCHA's more than 90 hospital and health system member facilities. The tour will also include a special pitstop at Darlington Raceway on May 9 for the Goodyear 400, part of the NASCAR Cup Series, and concludes in Hilton Head on May 13. See the full route for the 2021 Hope Tour here.

SCHA's Healthcare Heroes Truck is a mobile billboard that provides the opportunity for anyone to share a message of hope with South Carolina's healthcare workforce. To have your message shared on the truck, just post to social media with the hashtag #SCHealthcareHeroes so it can be featured on our journey across the state.

"Frontline healthcare workers in our state's hospitals and health systems remain the true heroes of COVID-19," said SCHA President and CEO Thornton Kirby. "We want to make sure that doctors, nurses, and all hospital employees are celebrated for their bravery, and for their unprecedented leadership in the vaccine rollout in South Carolina. We hope all South Carolinians will join us in recognizing the state's amazing healthcare workforce."

To learn more about the SCHA 2021 Hope Tour, visit scha.org/hopetour.

About the South Carolina Hospital Association

SCHA is committed to making South Carolina one of the nation's healthiest states by helping our hospitals and health systems provide the best care possible. We advocate for sound healthcare policies and legislation, facilitate collaboration to tackle problems that none of us could solve alone, find and share innovations and best practices, and provide data, education, and business solutions to help our members better serve their patients and communities. Together, we are leading South Carolina to a better state of health. Learn more about SCHA at www.scha.org.

