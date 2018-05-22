HealthCare Highways Rx Announces Corporate Name Change to CerpassRx

"Our mission remains to provide exceptional service and to empower our team to provide creative, flexible and member-focused pharmacy solutions," said B. Greg Buscetto, CEO of CerpassRx. "The corporate name change to CerpassRx allows us to better communicate this member-centric approach to employers and position ourselves for continued growth."

The CerpassRx name was derived from the words "certified" as in a trusted partner and "surpass" which means to exceed expectations.

"CerpassRx embodies our culture of rising above all others as a trusted partner and going beyond expectations," added Buscetto. "We are the same company with the same pharmacy solutions, and now with a more defined brand that embraces our client commitment."

No changes to services or pharmacy benefits are part of the rebranding. The new name is effective immediately and is being implemented across the company and member organizations throughout 2018. The CerpassRx name and logo have been updated on digital channels including the newly redirected website of www.cerpassrx.com.

About CerpassRx

CerpassRx, formerly Healthcare Highways Rx, is a leading pharmacy benefits management company based in Dallas-Fort Worth. CerpassRx provides employers with innovative and proactive solutions to manage the prescription benefits of employees. Visit www.cerpassrx.com for more information.

