Healthcare Industry Clients Name the Top Rated Cybersecurity Solutions, Software and Services, Reveals Black Book™ 2020 Survey

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Market Research LLC received survey responses from 2,424 security professionals from 705 provider organizations to identify gaps, vulnerabilities and deficiencies that persist in keeping hospitals and physicians proverbial sitting ducks for data breaches and cyberattacks. Ninety-eight percent of IT professionals agreed with the sentiments that data attackers are outpacing their medical enterprises, holding providers at a disadvantage in responding to vulnerabilities.

A fragmented mix of 425 vendors offering data security services, core products and solutions, software, consulting and outsourcing received user feedback including large IT companies, mid and small security vendors and start-ups in the polling period Q1 2020 to Q4 2020.

"Most healthcare CISOs and CIOs have no choice but to leverage next-generation cybersecurity system tools and solutions in order to keep their provider organizations' data safe but also to stay solvent," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book™. "The threat landscape in healthcare has become fertile ground for malware, ransomware, breached medical records and patient privacy, phishing expeditions and cyberattacks with the COVID-era adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring in particular."

"The frank reality is that many cybersecurity solutions purchased just a year ago may already be outdated and deficient in combating developing hacks and breaches of 2021, and marginally performing hospitals face yet another threat to closure from related expenses and blows to the provider's reputation," said Brown. "Virtual patient consultations and telehealth to prevent the spread of the virus have expanded use of remote access systems which serve as entry points into the healthcare information platforms for cyberattacks."

Still, 33% of chief information officers with negative 2019 operating margins report slow or no progress towards orchestrating a proactive cybersecurity technology infrastructure to support their long-term protection efforts.

"Given the complexities of each individual health system and physician organization, implementing the right cybersecurity software and solutions in delicate sequence is crucial as to not create an even more adverse situation through the transition," said Brown. " The pandemic has also generated a tremendous amount of patient medical data stored by local, state and federal government agencies, as well as provider organizations which has seen an increase in malicious IT attacks permitted through less-secure technologies and interoperability connections."

In contrast, 98% of CIOs and CISOs in companies performing at margins supporting long-term viability (marked at over 4%) report successfully maintained cybersecurity programs and transformations initiated, with 2021 capital expenditures planned for upgraded tools such as cybersecurity analytics, network security, open source solutions, threat intelligence and cloud security.

Black Book™ announces the top-performing cybersecurity software and services vendors as ranked by customer satisfaction on 18 client experience-based key performance indicators in multiple categories of tools and solutions.

Black Book Market Research LLC conducts polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners and awards top-performing vendors based on performance based on qualitative indicators of client experience and solution/service satisfaction and three indicators of customer loyalty. Black Book surveyed users of 18 categories of cybersecurity vendors, consultants and advisors which produced the 2020 ratings of number 1 performing suppliers.

Full rankings can be viewed at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/health-data-security-and-privacy.

END-TO-END ENTERPRISE CYBERSECURITY SUITE SOFTWARE & SERVICES - FORTINET

Other Top Rated Category Vendors: FIREEYE, JUNIPER NETWORKS, BLACKBERRY, IMPERVA, NORTHROP GRUMANN, IBM, MICROSOFT, CISCO & PALO ALTO.

ADVISORS & CONSULTANTS – CYNERGISTEK

Other Top Advisory Firms and Consultants include: DELOITTE, KPMG, HCI GROUP, EY, SECURE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, IBM, ATOS & IMPACT ADVISORS.

APPLICATION SECURITY TESTING SOLUTIONS – RAPID7

Other Top Rated Category Vendors: QUALITEST, CAPGEMINI, AUDACIX, TESTBYTES, WHITEHAT SECURITY, QA MENTOR, KIWIQA & VERACODE.

ATTACK DETECTION PROTECTION & PREDICTIVE PROTECTION - BLACKBERRY CYLANCE

Other Top Rated Category Vendors: HUNTERS.AI, IMPERVA, CLOUDFLARE, F5 NETWORKS, FORTINET, ARBOR NETWORKS, JVION, -NEXUSGUARD, MCAFEE & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES.

AUTHORIZATION /AUTHENTICATION & SINGLE SIGN-ON SOLUTIONS - FIREYE

Other Top Solution Vendors include: IMPRIVATA, IDAPTIVE, CENTRIFY, SAILPOINT, OKTA, IDENTITY AUTOMATION, AVATIER, SECUREAUTH & AUTH0

BLOCKCHAIN DEVELOPMENT SOLUTIONS – HASHED HEALTH

Other Top Healthcare Blockchain Development Solution Vendors include: IBM BLOCKCHAIN, BLOCKCHAIN HEALTH, MEDBLOX, AMAZON WEB SERVICES, SIMPLYVITAL HEALTH, GOOGLE, HUMANSCAPE, HEALTHCOMBIX & ALPHACON

CLOUD SOLUTIONS – GOOGLE

Other Top Secure Cloud Solutions Vendors include: MICROSOFT AZURE, AMAZON WEB SERVICES, NETSKOPE, QUALYS, SYMANTEC, DELOITTE, REDLOCK BY PALO ALTO & CHECKPOINT

COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT SOLUTION – CLEARWATER COMPLIANCE

Other Top Compliance & Risk Management Solution Vendors include: HEALTHICITY COMPLIANCE MANAGER, CYNERGISTEK, FAIRWARNING, COMPLIANCY GROUP, DELOITTE, SERA-BRYNN, KPMG, COALFIRE & EY

CYBERSECURITY TRAINING & EDUCATION – KNOWBE4

Other Top Training Solution Vendors include: PROOFPOINT, THE SANS INSTITUTE, OPTIV, COFENSE, TERRANOVA, INSPIRED ELEARNING, DIGITAL DEFENSE, ESET TRAINING, & BARRACUDA

DATA ENCRYPTION – IBM GUARDIUM DATA ENCRYPTION

Other Top Solution Vendors include: BLACKBERRY CYLANCE, CHECK POINT, ESET, CRYTOMOVE, SYMANTEC ENCRYPTION, MICROSOFT BITLOCKER, IRONCLAD ENCRYPTION, MICRO FOCUS SECUREDATA, & BITDEFENDER GRAVITY ZONE

END POINT SECURITY SOLUTIONS – MICROSOFT

Other Top Endpoint Security Solutions include: CROWDSTRIKE, IBM, CARBON BLACK, BLACKBERRY CYLANCE, MICROSOFT, SYMANTEC, PALO ALTO, TREND MICRO & PANDA SECURITY, ESET, SOPHOS, FORTINET, MCAFEE & VMWARE.

ENTERPRISE FIREWALL NETWORKS – CHECKPOINT NETWORK FIREWALLS

Other Top Firewall Solutions Vendors include: JUNIPER NETWORKS, PALO ALTO NETWORKS, FORTINET, CHECKPOINT SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS, CISCO, MICROSOFT, HUAWEI, FORCEPOINT, VENUSTECH & SOPHOS

GDPR COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS (US BASED FIRMS) – DATA443 RISK MITIGATION (NORTH CAROLINA)

Other Top Solutions Vendors include: IBM (NEW YORK), DXC TECHNOLOGY (VIRGINIA), IMPERVA (CALIFORNIA), MICROSOFT (WASHINGTON), SAILPOINT (TEXAS), CIPHER (FLORIDA), TRUSTARC (CALIFORNIA), CASERTA (NEW YORK) & TRUSTWAVE (ILLINOIS)

IDENTITY MANAGEMENT & GOVERNANCE SOLUTIONS – IMPRIVATA

Other Top Solutions Vendors include: CLEARDATA, SAILPOINT, RSA, OPTIMAL, CYBERARK & AUTH0.

INTRUSION DETECTION & THREAT PREVENTION – CROWDSTRIKE

Other Top Solutions Vendors include: AT&T, MICROSOFT, IBM, PALO ALTO, CROWDSTRIKE, DIGITAL GUARDIAN, VERIZON, BLACKBERRY CYLANCE, AT&T, SYMANTEC, FORCEPOINT, CARBON BLACK, CISCO, MCAFEE & FIREEYE

INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) & MOBILE HEALTHCARE DEVICE MANAGEMENT/EDM – MEDIGATE

Other Top Mobile Solution Vendors include: MEDCRYPT, ZINGBOX, ARMIS, CYBEATS, CITRIX MOBILE, IBM, VMWARE, IBM. COALFIRE, BLACKBERRY & IDAPTIVE

OUTSOURCING & SECURITY NETWORK MANAGED SERVICES – DXC TECHNOLOGIES

Other top Outsourcing & Managed Services Vendors include: CYTELLIX, SECUREWORKS, DXC TECHNOLOGIES, ARMOR, BOMGAR, NTT, OPTIV, LEVEL3, AT&T, TRUSTWAVE & SECUREWORKS.

PATIENT PRIVACY MONITORING – FAIRWARNING

Other Top Patient Privacy Monitoring Solution Vendors include: PROTENUS, IDEXPERTS MIDAS, FOGHORN, INTRUNO, CONVERGEPOINT, MAIZE ANALYTICS, AT&T HEALTHCARE, BLUE FIN & IATRIC HAYSTACK

RANSOMWARE PROTECTION – ACRONIS

Other Top Ransomware Protection Solution Vendors include: FORTINET, ESET, SYMANTEC, SOPHOS, TREND MICRO, KASPERSKY, WEBROOT, ARCSERVE, RUBRIK, & MICROSOFT SECURITY

SECURE COMMUNICATIONS PLATFORMS: PHYSICIAN PRACTICES – TIGER CONNECT

Other Top Solutions Vendors include: PERFECTSERVE, SPOK MOBILE, PATIENT SAFE SOLUTIONS, VOCERA, TIGER CONNECT, ONPAGE, EPIC SECURE CHAT, TELEMEDIQ, HALO COMMUNICATIONS & VOALTE

SECURE COMMUNICATIONS PLATFORMS: HOSPITALS & HEALTH SYSTEMS – SPOK

Other Top Solutions Vendors include: TIGER CONNECT, EPIC SECURE CHAT, AT&T, QLIK, VOCERA, HALO COMMUNICATIONS, PATIENT SAFE SOLUTIONS, IMPRIVATA, VOALTE, PERFECTSERVE, ONPAGE, TELEMEDIQ & CERNER CAREAWARE CONNECT

SECURE HEALTHCARE WEB GATEWAYS & PROTECTION – PALO ALTO NETWORKS

Other Top Solutions Vendors include: CLOUDFARE, CISCO, SYMANTEC, IBOSS, MCAFEE, FORCEPOINT, TREND MICRO, BARRACUDA & SANGFER

SECURITY INFORMATION & EVENT MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS (SIEM) – SPLUNK

Other Top SIEM Solutions Vendors include: RAPID7, DELL RSA, IBM, LOGRHYTHM, FORTINET, SOLARWINDS, FORTIFIED, TRUSTWAVE, VENUSTECH, ALIENVAULT, LOGPOINT, NETSURION, MCAFEE, MICRO FOCUS & BLACK STATUS

About Black Book Research

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

In 2009, Black Book began polling the healthcare user and client experience of now over 622,000 healthcare software and services users. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT and health records professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, executives and hospital information technology managers. Cybersecurity services and products satisfaction and client experience polling was exclusively initiated in the healthcare industry in 2011 by Black Book Market Research LLC.

