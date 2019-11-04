Healthcare Industry Clients Name the Top Rated Cybersecurity Solutions, Software and Services, Reveals Black Book™ Q3 2019 Survey

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Market Research LLC surveyed over 2,876 security professionals from 733 provider organizations to identify gaps, vulnerabilities and deficiencies that persist in keeping hospitals and physicians proverbial sitting ducks for data breaches and cyber-attacks. 96 percent of IT professionals agreed with the sentiments that data attackers are outpacing their medical enterprises, holding providers at a disadvantage in responding to vulnerabilities.

A fragmented mix of 415 vendors offering data security services, core products and solutions, software, consulting and outsourcing received user feedback including large IT companies, mid and small security vendors and start-ups in the polling period Q4 2018 to Q3 2019.

"Most healthcare CISOs and CIOs have no choice but to leverage next generation cybersecurity system tools and solutions in order to keep their provider organizations' data safe but also to stay solvent," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book™, based in Tampa, Florida.

"The frank reality is that many cybersecurity solutions purchased just a year ago may already be outdated and deficient in combatting developing hacks and breaches of 2020, and marginally performing hospitals face yet another threat to closure from related expenses and blows to the provider's reputation," said Brown.

Still, 38% of chief information officers with negative 2018 operating margins report slow or no progress towards orchestrating a proactive cybersecurity technology infrastructure to support their long term protection efforts.

"Given the complexities of each individual health system and physician organization, implementing the right cybersecurity software and solutions in delicate sequence is crucial as to not create an even more adverse situation through the transition," said Brown.

In contrast, 95% of CIOs and CISOs in companies performing at margins supporting long term viability (marked at over 4.5%) report successfully maintained cybersecurity programs and transformations initiated, with 2020 capital expenditures planned for upgraded tools such as cybersecurity analytics, network security, open source solutions, threat intelligence and cloud security.

Black Book™ announces the top performing cybersecurity software and services vendors as ranked by customer satisfaction on eighteen client experience based key performance indicators in multiple categories of tools and solutions.

Black Book Market Research LLC conducts polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners and awards top-performing vendors based on performance based on qualitative indicators of client experience and solution/service satisfaction and three indicators of customer loyalty. Black Book surveyed users of 18 categories of cybersecurity vendors, consultants and advisors which produced the 2019 ratings of No. 1 performing suppliers.

ENTERPRISE PRIVILEDGED ACCESS & IDENTITY MANAGEMENT - CENTRIFY

Other Top Access & Identity Solution Vendors include: OKTA, MICROSOFT, IBM, IDAPTIVE, PING IDENTITY, ORACLE, SAILPOINT, RSA SECURITY & IMPRIVATA

HEALTHCARE APPLICATION SECURITY TESTING SOLUTIONS – RAPID7

Other Top Solution Vendors include: WHITEHAT SECURITY, VERACODE, MICROFOCUS, IBM, SYNOPSYS, CONTRAST SECURITY, QUALYS & CHECKMARX

ATTACK DETECTION PROTECTION & PREDICTIVE PROTECTION - BLACKBERRY CYLANCE

Other Top Solution Vendors include: HUNTERS.AI, IMPERVA, CLOUDFLARE, F5 NETWORKS, FORTINET, ARBOR NETWORKS, NEXUSGUARD, MCAFEE & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES.

AUTHORIZATION /AUTHENTICATION & SINGLE SIGN-ON SOLUTIONS - IDAPTIVE

Other Top Solution Vendors include: IMPRIVATA, FIREEYE, CENTRIFY, SAILPOINT, OKTA, IDENTITY AUTOMATION, AVATIER, SECUREAUTH & AUTH0

BLOCKCHAIN DEVELOPMENT SOLUTIONS – HASHED HEALTH

Other Top Healthcare Blockchain Development Solution Vendors include: IBM BLOCKCHAIN, BLOCKCHAIN HEALTH, MEDBLOX, AMAZON WEB SERVICES, SIMPLYVITAL HEALTH, GOOGLE, HUMANSCAPE, HEALTHCOMBIX & ALPHACON

SECURE HEALTHCARE CLOUD SOLUTIONS – DELOITTE

Other Top Secure Cloud Solutions Vendors include: CLEARDATA, MICROSOFT AZURE, AMAZON WEB SERVICES, GOOGLE, NETSKOPE, QUALYS, SYMANTEC, REDLOCK BY PALO ALTO & CHECKPOINT

COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT SOLUTION – CLEARWATER COMPLIANCE

Other Top Compliance & Risk Management Solution Vendors include: HEALTHICITY COMPLIANCE MANAGER, CYNERGISTEK, FAIRWARNING, COMPLIANCY GROUP, DELOITTE, SERA-BRYNN, KPMG, COALFIRE & EY

CYBERSECURITY ADVISORS & CONSULTANTS – CYNERGISTEK

Other Top Advisory Firms and Consultants include: DELOITTE, KPMG, HCI GROUP, EY, SECURE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, IBM, ATOS & IMPACT ADVISORS.

CYBERSECURITY TRAINING & EDUCATION – KNOWBE4

Other Top Training Solution Vendors include: PROOFPOINT, INFOSEC INSTITUTE, COFENSE, TERRANOVA, INSPIRED ELEARNING, DIGITAL DEFENSE, ESET TRAINING, & BARRACUDA

HEALTHCARE DATA ENCRYPTION – IBM GUARDIUM DATA ENCRYPTION

Other Top Solution Vendors include: BLACKBERRY CYLANCE, CHECK POINT, ESET, CRYTOMOVE, SYMANTEC ENCRYPTION, MICROSOFT BITLOCKER, IRONCLAD ENCRYPTION, MICRO FOCUS SECUREDATA, & BITDEFENDER GRAVITY ZONE

END POINT SECURITY SOLUTIONS – ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE

Other Top Endpoint Security Solutions include: CROWDSTRIKE, IBM, CARBON BLACK, BLACKBERRY CYLANCE, MICROSOFT, SYMANTEC, PALO ALTO, TREND MICRO & PANDA SECURITY

ENTERPRISE FIREWALL NETWORKS – JUNIPER NETWORKS

Other Top Firewall Solutions Vendors include: PALO ALTO NETWORKS, FORTINET, CHECKPOINT SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS, CISCO, MICROSOFT, HUAWEI, FORCEPOINT, VENUSTECH & SOPHOS

GDPR COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS (US BASED FIRMS) – DATA443 RISK MITIGATION (NORTH CAROLINA)

Other Top Solutions Vendors include: IBM (NEW YORK), DXC TECHNOLOGY (VIRGINIA), IMPERVA (CALIFORNIA), MICROSOFT (WASHINGTON), SAILPOINT (TEXAS), CIPHER (FLORIDA), TRUSTARC (CALIFORNIA), CASERTA (NEW YORK) & TRUSTWAVE (ILLINOIS)

INTRUSION DETECTION & THREAT PREVENTION – KOUNT

Other Top Solutions Vendors include: SUMO LOGIC, CROWDSTRIKE, DIGITAL GUARDIAN, VERIZON, BLACKBERRY CYLANCE, AT&T, SYMANTEC, FORCEPOINT, CARBON BLACK, CISCO, MCAFEE & FIREEYE

MOBILE HEALTHCARE DEVICE MANAGEMENT/EDM – MOBILE IRON

Other Top Mobile Solution Vendors include: CITRIX MOBILE, IBM, VMWARE & IDAPTIVE

OUTSOURCING & SECURITY NETWORK MANAGED SERVICES – DXC TECHNOLOGIES

Other top Outsourcing & Managed Services Vendors include: CYTELLIX, SECUREWORKS, DXC TECHNOLOGIES, ARMOR, BOMGAR, NTT, OPTIV, LEVEL3, AT&T, TRUSTWAVE & SECUREWORKS.

PATIENT PRIVACY MONITORING – PROTENUS

Other Top Patient Privacy Monitoring Solution Vendors include: FAIRWARNING, IDEXPERTS MIDAS, FOGHORN, INTRUNO, CONVERGEPOINT, MAIZE ANALYTICS, AT&T HEALTHCARE, BLUE FIN & IATRIC HAYSTACK

RANSOMWARE PROTECTION – IBOSS

Other Top Ransomware Protection Solution Vendors include: FORTINET, ESET, SYMANTEC, SOPHOS, TREND MICRO, KASPERSKY, WEBROOT, ARCSERVE, RUBRIK, & MICROSOFT SECURITY

SECURE COMMUNICATIONS PLATFORMS: PHYSICIAN PRACTICES – HALO COMMUNICATIONS

Other Top Solutions Vendors include: PERFECTSERVE, SPOK MOBILE, PATIENT SAFE SOLUTIONS, VOCERA, TIGER CONNECT, ONPAGE, EPIC SECURE CHAT, TELEMEDIQ & VOALTE

SECURE COMMUNICATIONS PLATFORMS: HOSPITALS & HEALTH SYSTEMS – SPOK

Other Top Solutions Vendors include: TIGER CONNECT, EPIC SECURE CHAT, AT&T, QLIK, VOCERA, HALO COMMUNICATIONS, PATIENT SAFE SOLUTIONS, IMPRIVATA, VOALTE, PERFECTSERVE, ONPAGE, TELEMEDIQ & CERNER CAREAWARE CONNECT

SECURE HEALTHCARE WEB GATEWAYS & PROTECTION – ZSCALER

Other Top Solutions Vendors include: CLOUDFARE, CISCO, SYMANTEC, IBOSS, MCAFEE, FORCEPOINT, TREND MICRO, BARRACUDA & SANGFER

HEALTHCARE SECURITY INFORMATION & EVENT MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS (SIEM) – SPLUNK

Other Top SIEM Solutions Vendors include: RAPID7, DELL RSA, IBM, LOGRHYTHM, FORTINET, SOLARWINDS, FORTIFIED, TRUSTWAVE, VENUSTECH, ALIENVAULT, LOGPOINT, NETSURION, MCAFEE, MICRO FOCUS & BLACK STATUS

About Black Book Research

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

In 2009, Black Book began polling the healthcare user and client experience of now over 622,000 healthcare software and services users. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT and health records professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, executives and hospital information technology managers. Cybersecurity services and products satisfaction and client experience polling was exclusively initiated in the healthcare industry in 2011 by Black Book Market Research LLC.

