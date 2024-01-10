Healthcare Industry Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies Report: 2023 Thematic Intelligence

This report tracks the progress of digital transformation in the healthcare industry, examines the business preparedness to embrace innovations, and uncovers the current and future technology-related investment trends.

Digital transformation is steadily making progress in the pharmaceutical industry, with a focus on enabling operations and driving innovation within the healthcare sector. The majority of survey respondents in the industry express optimism about the growth of digital transformation within their organizations. However, several challenges hinder the adoption of emerging technologies, including the lack of specific skills and talents, insufficient funding, and organizational silos.

Concerns related to digital privacy, data security, and increased cyber risks are at the forefront of worries associated with digital transformation. To ensure successful digital transformation, building a culture of constant change and strong leadership are considered essential drivers.

Pharmaceutical executives are prioritizing investments in big data, digital media, and cloud computing in the present, while looking to invest in AI, big data, and digital media in the near future. AI and big data are expected to remain the most disruptive forces in the healthcare sector for the next two years, driving further advancements in the industry.

Key Highlights

  • Inflation can act as both obstacle and enabler for digital transformation
  • Lack of skills and talents is the top factor hindering digital transformation efforts
  • Digital privacy and data security and increased cyber risks are the main concerns associated with digitalization
  • Strong leadership and cultivating a culture of change are the key drivers to a successful digital transformation
  • Healthcare industry prioritizes big data and digital and cloud computing for current investments
  • AI and big data are touted as technologies that can bring disruptive change

Scope

  • Benchmark the level of business readiness and adoption
  • Better understand the business functions impacted the most
  • Assess barriers to adoption
  • Define requirements for success
  • Determine the importance of emerging technologies to healthcare organizations
  • Evaluate levels of investment and to identity current and future investment priorities
  • Assess the impact of COVID-19, inflation, and other events on digitalization efforts
  • Explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is disrupting the pharmaceutical sector

Key Topics Covered:

1. Study Design

2. Key Findings

3. Overview of Digital Transformation

4. Digital Transformation Strategy

5. Digital Transformation Objectives

6. Obstacles to Digital Transformation

7. Concerns Associated with Digital Transformation

8. Necessities for Digital Transformation

9. Emerging Technologies - Investment Trends

10. Artificial Intelligence

11. Case Studies

12. Summary of Key Findings

13. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Mayo Clinic
  • Deloitte
  • Immuneering
  • InSilico Medicine
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals
  • iSchemaView
  • Healx
  • AbSci
  • Google
  • OpenAI
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Oncocross
  • Oma Fertility
  • Simlo.AI
  • RIF Robotics
  • Medicodio



