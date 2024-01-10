Healthcare Industry Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies Report: 2023 Thematic Intelligence

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies in the Healthcare Industry - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report tracks the progress of digital transformation in the healthcare industry, examines the business preparedness to embrace innovations, and uncovers the current and future technology-related investment trends.

Digital transformation is steadily making progress in the pharmaceutical industry, with a focus on enabling operations and driving innovation within the healthcare sector. The majority of survey respondents in the industry express optimism about the growth of digital transformation within their organizations. However, several challenges hinder the adoption of emerging technologies, including the lack of specific skills and talents, insufficient funding, and organizational silos.

Concerns related to digital privacy, data security, and increased cyber risks are at the forefront of worries associated with digital transformation. To ensure successful digital transformation, building a culture of constant change and strong leadership are considered essential drivers.

Pharmaceutical executives are prioritizing investments in big data, digital media, and cloud computing in the present, while looking to invest in AI, big data, and digital media in the near future. AI and big data are expected to remain the most disruptive forces in the healthcare sector for the next two years, driving further advancements in the industry.

Key Highlights

Inflation can act as both obstacle and enabler for digital transformation

Lack of skills and talents is the top factor hindering digital transformation efforts

Digital privacy and data security and increased cyber risks are the main concerns associated with digitalization

Strong leadership and cultivating a culture of change are the key drivers to a successful digital transformation

Healthcare industry prioritizes big data and digital and cloud computing for current investments

AI and big data are touted as technologies that can bring disruptive change

Benchmark the level of business readiness and adoption

Better understand the business functions impacted the most

Assess barriers to adoption

Define requirements for success

Determine the importance of emerging technologies to healthcare organizations

Evaluate levels of investment and to identity current and future investment priorities

Assess the impact of COVID-19, inflation, and other events on digitalization efforts

Explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is disrupting the pharmaceutical sector

