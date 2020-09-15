Healthcare Industry Leader Dr. William Streck Joins Canton & Company as Chief Clinical Officer

BALTIMORE, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canton & Company, a leading healthcare growth and innovation firm, today announced that William Streck, MD, has joined its leadership team. Streck joins as Chief Clinical Officer, building on the firm's capabilities in the areas of healthcare strategy, innovation, and reform.

William Streck, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Canton & Company

"What an honor to welcome Dr. Bill Streck to the Canton team," said Don McDaniel, Canton & Company CEO. "Having someone of his caliber is a huge complement to the outstanding leadership team already in place at our firm. Our clients require multi-faceted perspectives and strategies, and we have achieved excellence in each area we have pursued – from research and value-based market development, to technology and operations, to communications and marketing. Dr. Streck enhances and elevates all of that out with incredible clinical, industry, and policy expertise."

Having begun his career as a board-certified endocrinologist, Dr. Streck advanced to become the CEO for Bassett Healthcare Network in New York, serving in that role for more than 30 years. During his leadership, Bassett evolved from a single academic teaching hospital to one of the top integrated networks in the country with more than 4,000 full-time employees across more than 40 locations.

A champion for healthcare reform, Dr. Streck has also contributed his expertise to multiple governmental, professional, and policy groups, including his role as Chief Medical and Health Systems Innovation Officer for the Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS).

"I have always considered it a great privilege to participate in healthcare, which in many ways serves to define our society's values," said Dr. Streck. "Continuing this work with Canton & Company affords the opportunity to become part of a dynamic and creative organization committed to new ideas and solutions."

Dr. Streck will be based in New York and provide strategic growth services to Canton & Company's national client base. He will support Canton's corporate office in Baltimore, MD, in addition to the company's growing number of US locations including Cleveland, OH, Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, and Minneapolis, MN.

About Canton & Company

Canton & Company is a growth and innovation services firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Guided by a dual commitment to accelerating the industry transition to a market-based health economy and creating sustainable success for its clients, Canton & Company inspires change through innovation, with particular emphasis on consumer-centric, smart health markets. We do this by fast-tracking client growth through a diversified suite of offerings that includes strategy, go-to-market, and performance services, along with innovation and venture solutions, using our powerful network of industry change-makers to connect clients with the right tools, partners, talent, and capital for sustainable success.

To learn more, visit www.cantoncompany.com.

Media Contact

Kathleen Hertzog

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

763.213.9565

SOURCE Canton & Company

Related Links

http://www.cantoncompany.com

