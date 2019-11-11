Healthcare Industry Leader Jon Zimmerman Named CEO at Holon Solutions

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holon Solutions, healthcare's leading data liberator, announced today it has selected healthcare IT veteran Jon Zimmerman as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Zimmerman was chosen from a highly talented pool of candidates for his nearly 30-year proven track record helping healthcare organizations accelerate their transition to value-based care through the adoption of purpose-built technology that solves their biggest challenges.

As CEO, Mr. Zimmerman will be responsible for setting the overall strategic direction for Holon Solutions and its CollaborNet® platform, which improves operational efficiency, care quality and the provider experience by liberating the data. CollaborNet's patented technology automatically surfaces data from electronic health records (EHRs), as well as third-party analytics platforms, payer portals, health information exchanges (HIEs), outside providers' EHRs and any other data sources connected to the provider's organization. Within the provider's workflow, CollaborNet delivers an actionable, continuum-wide care quality and cost perspective on patients to ensure high-quality, efficient care management.

"Holon's revolutionary technology and rapid growth rate require an experienced health IT leader who is also trusted in the industry as an ally -- across a broad range of stakeholders including provider organizations, vendors, health plans and regulators," said Julie Mann, chief commercial officer at Holon Solutions. "Jon Zimmerman is that leader. His experience and depth of knowledge will help us strategically manage our growth while continuing to deliver technology that solves our clients complicated data operational problems."

Mr. Zimmerman joins Holon after serving as president of Virence Health, which was acquired from GE by Veritas Capital in 2018 and is now part of athenahealth. While at GE he led the turnaround of the Value Based Care solutions portfolio. He initiated and drove the sale/divestiture of the division. Currently, Mr. Zimmerman also serves as the vice-chairman of the eHealth Initiative, an independent, non-profit whose mission is to serve as the industry leader in convening executives and multi-stakeholder groups to identify best practices that transform healthcare through the use of technology and innovation.

Mr. Zimmerman's career spans more than 30 years with a majority spent in healthcare engaging and serving providers and payers with companies such as IBM, Siemens, CareFusion, Allscripts, and Availity. He has always been an active industry leader dating back to the formation of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI). In 2014, the Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI) presented Mr. Zimmerman with the Louis J. Sullivan Award recognizing his continuing efforts to advance the efficiency of healthcare.

"Joining Holon allows me to pursue my life-long passion, which is applying advanced IT to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare," said Mr. Zimmerman, CEO of Holon Solutions. "The Holon team, its marquis customers, partners and technologies are fully aligned to make a real difference. In the last several years, healthcare and payer organizations have accumulated massive amounts of data, across fragmented systems from a multiplicity of vendors. Effectively sharing the right information to save time while improving care is a key enabler to a much better healthcare system. Of all the interoperability solutions I've seen, Holon's intelligent approach is best positioned to address this inherent inefficiency with its patented sensor-based, intelligent communication platform. It's exciting to be part of a team that is focused on innovating and improving healthcare in such a fundamental way."

About Holon Solutions

Holon Solutions is a healthcare information technology company that liberates the data to liberate the care, putting the right information in front of the right people at the right time through our reimagined interoperability platform. Holon empowers risk-bearing organizations to optimize patient outcomes and financial performance by surfacing actionable, patient-specific insights directly to the point of care. Holon's agnostic platform CollaborNet® surfaces contextual insights within the provider workflow, seamlessly shares clinical data from health plans and vendors, and automates documentation exchange and referrals across health communities independent of the technologies in play. Our team of innovators is focused on removing the administrative burden from clinicians through our patented, sensor-based solutions. We are grateful to be recognized by Healthcare Informatics as the "2018 Innovator of the Year for Value-Based Care" and recognized by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) Southeastern Software Association (SSA) as the best Independent Software Vendor in 2019 at the 10th Annual Impact Awards.

