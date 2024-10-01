Healthcare Industry Leader Mark Menton Joins Novillus as Chief Operating Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novillus, a leading healthcare technology company focused on enabling health plan performance improvements and compliance across quality and risk adjustment programs has announced Mark Menton has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

Mark Menton brings over two decades of proven leadership in the healthcare industry to his role as Chief Operating Officer at Novillus. With a focus on driving growth and building high-performing teams, Mark has consistently delivered exceptional results throughout his career.

Prior to joining Novillus, Mark served as General Manager at Kyruus, where he led the health plan business unit following the acquisition of HealthSparq. As CEO of HealthSparq, Mark successfully built the leading provider search and price transparency tools for health plan members. His entrepreneurial spirit and strategic vision were instrumental in driving the company's growth and ultimately leading to its acquisition by Kyruus. Before HealthSparq, Mark served as CEO of Clarus Health Solutions, demonstrating his expertise in the healthcare technology sector. His consistent track record of success and innovation has solidified his reputation as a respected leader in the industry.

"Mark's extensive experience in healthcare leadership, coupled with his proven ability to drive growth, makes him an invaluable asset to Novillus," said Harlan Edlin, President at Novillus. "His leadership will be instrumental in supporting our continued growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners."

"I am excited to join an organization that has proven itself in the market by driving real value for health plans, their providers, and the members they serve. Novillus has established an impressive client base that speaks to the results they can deliver. I look forward to joining this dynamic team as we build and scale a company making a real difference in the healthcare market." said Mark Menton, COO at Novillus.

Novillus is a leading provider of healthcare solutions that streamline quality, risk, and provider incentives across all lines of business. By bringing these elements together into a unified workflow, Novillus empowers payers and provider groups to achieve significant improvements in revenue and performance.

About Novillus

Novillus is a leading healthcare technology company that delivers innovative solutions to help health plans optimize performance across quality, risk adjustment, incentives and compliance. Our data-driven approach enables health plans to enhance clinical outcomes, streamline administrative processes, and improve Medicare Star Ratings. By leveraging our advanced analytics and engagement models, health plans can achieve exceptional results and drive meaningful improvements in healthcare. To learn more about Novillus visit www.novillus.com .

