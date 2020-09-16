Healthcare Industry Leaders from Aon and Shoppers Drug Mart Join Health-Tech Pioneer League

Former Aon Executive Cary Grace and Shoppers Drug Mart President Jeff Leger bring decades of experience to consumer-focused digital health platform

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - League Inc., North America's leading health operating system (Health OSTM), announced today that Cary Grace and Jeff Leger have been appointed to its Board of Directors, bringing their extensive experience in healthcare, benefits and financial services to accelerate the technology powerhouse's growth and broader industry shift towards consumerization.

Grace is a transformational leader with 30 years of experience developing and executing profitable growth strategies for leading financial service organizations across banking, investment management, healthcare, alternative capital and insurance. She is an experienced director of public company subsidiaries and has held key roles at JP Morgan, Bank of America and, most recently, as the CEO, Retirement, Investment and Human Capital Solutions at Aon, driving $2B in annual revenue and leading 12,000 employees across 50 countries.

"I've spent most of my career helping clients drive better outcomes for their organizations and employees, so League's vision for the future of healthcare and data-driven approach to health outcomes and cost control resonated right away," said Grace. The team at League brings a fresh perspective to an industry looking for strong consumer-centric solutions and I am extremely excited to be part of that journey."

Leger is the president of Shoppers Drug Mart, is a licensed pharmacist, and has worked in the hospital and generic pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors prior to joining Shoppers Drug Mart in 2008. Jeff holds a BSc. Pharm. from Dalhousie University and MBA from Université de Moncton and was recognized as Chain Drug Review's 2019 Retailer of the Year.

"Having worked closely with the League team over the last couple of years, I'm thrilled to officially join this innovative organization," said Leger. "I've always felt that the future of healthcare must be omni-channel, and my conviction has never been stronger. League's health operating system technology will play a fundamental role and I'm looking forward to joining them on this exciting journey."

"This is an exciting time for League," said Mike Serbinis, founder and CEO of League. "We're building momentum and setting the stage for massive future growth. Cary's expertise in healthcare, international expansion, mergers and acquisitions, along with Jeff's deep knowledge of both digital and traditional retail pharmacy operations, are tremendous assets as we enter our next stage of growth. We're thrilled to have them on the League team."

The healthcare system is a complex web of information, providers, employer-sponsored programs and insurers that's difficult for employers and employees to manage. League's data-driven and cloud-based platform is designed to provide a new "front door" to healthcare. Until recently, this platform was only available to the public through their employers. The 5-year-old health-tech powerhouse has hundreds of customers across North America including Unilever, Shopify, Lush, and Uber. With enhanced health data analytics capabilities, virtual care offerings, evidence-based health programming and built-in e-commerce, the platform offers a single point to access and navigate healthcare resources and support.

League recently introduced their Platform as a Service (PaaS) offering, entitled Powered by League, to provide leading pharmacies, retailers, health systems and financial institutions with the technology infrastructure to accelerate their digital transformation.

League is North America's leading enterprise health OS, a data-driven and cloud-based platform designed to provide a new "front door" to healthcare. For employers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify and Lush Cosmetics, League enables workforce health and eliminates the current sea of point solutions via an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance carriers, healthcare partners and HRIS systems while giving employers a direct line of sight into the health of their workforce. For enterprise partners, League's Platform as a Service (PaaS) offering, "Powered by League", provides the technology infrastructure to accelerate their digital transformation and enable scalable consumer health solutions.

