Healthcare Industry Leaders Honored for Excellence, Equity, and Impact by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association

The HBA's 35th Annual Woman of the Year Event Set for May 2025 in Chicago

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) announced its 2025 award recipients, honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of women in the global healthcare industry. The prestigious awards recognize the 2025 Woman of the Year, Honorable Mentor and Strategic Transformation Achievement Recognition (STAR) recipient. This year's honorees include:

Reshema Kemps-Polanco , Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Novartis U.S. – Woman of the Year

, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Novartis U.S. – Jim Weiss , Founder and Chairman, Real Chemistry – Honorable Mentor

, Founder and Chairman, Real Chemistry – Rebecca Vermeulen , Vice President, Global Patient Networks, Product Development Medical Affairs, Genentech, A Member of the Roche Group – STAR Recipient

"The HBA is immensely proud to celebrate this year's exceptional leaders whose unwavering dedication to advancing women in the business of healthcare has made a profound and lasting impact," said Mary Stutts, CEO, HBA. "These awardees are leaders and catalysts for global change, inspiring others to break barriers and build a more equitable and inclusive future for all."

The HBA will honor these leaders during its 35th Annual Woman of the Year celebration on 9 May, 2025 in Chicago, with global watch parties providing remote access.

2025 Woman of the Year: Reshema Kemps-Polanco

Reshema Kemps-Polanco, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Novartis U.S., is celebrated as Woman of the Year for her transformative leadership in commercializing innovative medicines and championing equitable access to treatments for some of the world's most serious diseases. Her unwavering dedication to nurturing future industry leaders is evident through her active sponsorship, mentorship and creation of pathways for women to ascend to executive roles across the life sciences industry. Reshema's impact-driven leadership inspires teams to demonstrate uncommon courage and redefine what is possible, helping more patients live longer and healthier lives.

With over 25 years in the industry, spanning two top 10 global pharmaceutical companies, Reshema leads Novartis' end-to-end commercial expansion of medicines across oncology, immunology, neurology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases. She is driving a transformational growth strategy to help Novartis maintain its leading position in the world's largest healthcare market. Prior to rejoining Novartis in 2021, Reshema spent seven years at Johnson & Johnson where she held multiple leadership positions, most recently serving concurrently as President, Cardiovascular & Metabolism and President, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Puerto Rico. Reshema began her career at Novartis, where she spent 15 years in roles of increasing responsibility.

2025 Honorable Mentor: Jim Weiss

Jim Weiss, Chairman and Founder of Real Chemistry, is celebrated for his steadfast allyship and decades-long commitment to advancing women's leadership in healthcare.

Over the last 24 years, Jim has evolved Real Chemistry into a global health innovation company that uses AI, real-world analytics and insights and proprietary technology to help solve the healthcare industry's greatest challenges. A lifelong advocate for mentorship, Jim fosters opportunities for women at all careers stages, actively encouraging participation in leadership roles with organizations like the HBA. He has been deeply involved with the HBA for more than 15 years as an advisor and sponsor, and most recently, as a board member.

Jim has been recognized as Agency Entrepreneur of the Year, a Top 50 Health Influencer and Innovator of the Year. In addition to his role as an advisor to the HBA, he is also a board member and contributor to several nonprofits led by women, including the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health, Cancer Research Institute, FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) and The American Cancer Society's BrightEdge Philanthropic Impact Fund. Jim is also a member of the Executive Advisory Council of former American Cancer Society CEO Dr. Karen Knudsen.

As lifelong mentors and leaders in education, Jim and his wife Audra founded the Weiss Center at Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Public Communications in 2012. The center focuses on equipping students who will one day lead the communications industry with cutting-edge skills and insights, helping them stand out in the workforce.

2025 STAR: Rebecca Vermeulen

Rebecca Vermeulen, Vice President, Global Patient Networks, Product Development Medical Affairs at Genentech, a member of the Roche group, is honored for her exceptional contributions to the HBA and her unwavering commitment to patient advocacy and equity. The STAR award recognizes an HBA Member Leader who has significantly impacted the growth, stature and footprint of HBA's United Force for Change.

Rebecca's strategic leadership was pivotal during her tenure as a two-term HBA Global Board Chair, guiding the organization through the pandemic with resilience, vision and empathy. Rebecca was also instrumental in establishing the HBA Constellation League, of which she currently serves as a co-chair, and has held leadership positions within the HBA's San Francisco and Indiana chapters.

In her current role at Genentech, Rebecca champions patient-centric approaches to healthcare, ensuring equitable access to research and treatment solutions. She serves on the board for Patient Focused Medicines Development (PFMD), an organization committed to improving global health by co-designing the future of healthcare with patients. Rebecca is also the Chair of the Genentech Patient Foundation. She was formerly Chair of the board for the Drug Information Association (DIA), a global member-driven organization mobilizing life sciences and healthcare professionals.

Event Details and Contact

For inquiries about media passes to the HBA's 2025 Woman of the Year event on 9 May 2025, interview opportunities or information about HBA's signature award programs, please contact Hannah McComsey, Senior Manager of Communications & Media Relations, at [email protected] or visit HBAnet.org/awards.

About the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA)

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) is a global organization dedicated to advancing and amplifying the impact of women in the business of healthcare. With a presence spanning the globe, the HBA supports nearly 150 Corporate Partners and a collective workforce of approximately five million employees. The HBA offers career development opportunities for women at all levels, thought leadership platforms that address critical topics like closing the women's health and wellness gap, funding women innovators, and preparing the future healthcare workforce. Additionally, the HBA provides global forums and recognition programs that honor individuals and organizations driving equity and advancing women in leadership.

SOURCE Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA)