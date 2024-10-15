Healthcare Industry Leaders Join FlyteHealth to Drive Continued Growth

Gabe Castaneda joins as new chief revenue officer, and acclaimed healthcare trailblazer Dr. Cheryl Pegus is named executive board chair

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyteHealth has hired Gabe Castaneda as chief revenue officer, strengthening the executive team to position the company for continued growth. FlyteHealth has also named Dr. Cheryl Pegus as executive board chair.

FlyteHealth Chief Revenue Officer Gabe Castaneda FlyteHealth Executive Board Chair Dr. Cheryl Pegus

Castaneda is an experienced sales, marketing and customer success professional with a background in both business-to-business and direct-to-consumer markets. He joins FlyteHealth from Omada Health, where he was national vice president of sales. In this role, he was responsible for helping employer groups reduce costs, improve health outcomes and increase member engagement. His 25-plus-year career also includes significant time at Blue Cross and Blue Shield and UnitedHealth Group. Castaneda holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Minnesota, a law degree from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law and an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

"We are excited to bring Gabe and Cheryl on board," said Sloan Saunders, FlyteHealth CEO. "Gabe's extensive background in developing and managing strategic sales, marketing and customer success organizations is a tremendous asset as we optimize our processes to build on our momentum. At the same time, Cheryl draws on her combination of clinical and healthcare business expertise to provide strategic direction, enabling us to advance our mission to democratize access to medical obesity treatment."

Pegus is widely acclaimed for her leadership in leveraging data-driven solutions to increase access to care and improve community health. In addition to her role at FlyteHealth, she serves on the boards of Boston Scientific Corporation, Concentra, the American Heart Association and the Alice Walton School of Medicine. She previously served as chair of the board of the Association of Black Cardiologists. Pegus is also an investor in a number of privately held companies focused on team-based care management, innovation in cardiology and healthcare simplification.

Pegus has served as a partner at Morgan Health, supporting venture investments, and she was executive vice president of health and wellness at Walmart, overseeing pharmacy, optical and clinical offerings. Previously, she served as president of consumer solutions and chief medical officer at Cambia Health Solutions, where she was responsible for pharmacy services, including pharmacy benefit management across the enterprise; provider and network management; clinical services and cost stewardship; behavioral health and medical management; and new product development, including leading and expanding Cambia's consumer solutions platform. Pegus also served as the first chief medical officer at Walgreens and previously held roles at Pfizer, where she focused on the development of clinical protocols and early disease management programs, and Aetna, where her work supported a focus on wellness, women's health, health equity initiatives and predictive analytics. Pegus began her career in private practice as a cardiologist. She has been consistently recognized as one of the country's most influential healthcare leaders and clinical executives .

Pegus is a co-founder of New Beat, the author of several healthy cookbooks, and maintains a scholarship for underrepresented students at Weill Cornell Medical College. She holds a bachelor's degree from Brandeis University, a master's degree in public health from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and a medical degree from Weill Cornell Medical College.

For more information about FlyteHealth, please visit www.flytehealth.com .

About FlyteHealth

FlyteHealth is obesity care that empowers you. By delivering a comprehensive suite of clinical care, technology and support, FlyteHealth reduces the complexity and cost of obesity and chronic conditions for employers and payers. Based on the founders' decades of research and clinical care, its proven approach combines the latest in personalized medication therapy and behavior coaching to not only help people lose weight and maintain weight loss long-term but also significantly improve related conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. Built from the largest data set of obesity and chronic disease research, the Flyte Intelligence obesity treatment platform empowers clinicians to deliver the highest standard of patient care, consistently. For more information, please visit www.flytehealth.com .

FlyteHealth

Nicole Turgeon

[email protected]

(206) 295-2060

SOURCE FlyteHealth