Healthcare industry professionals Ron Greeno and Mike Murphy join CLEW Medical's Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel and WILMINGTON, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEW Medical has announced that Dr. Ron Greeno and Michael W. Murphy have joined the company's Advisory Board. CLEW Medical will benefit from their extensive experience and background in the healthcare industry as a vital part of the company's plans for North American expansion and commercialization.

Following recent FDA approval of the CLEWICU solution, Dr. Greeno and Mr. Murphy will work to guide CLEW and expand the company's footprint in North America, offering their professional insights and advice as the company extends its solution to additional care settings.

Recently retired in 2019 after 22 years as President and Chief Executive of Sharp Healthcare, Michael W. Murphy's career in healthcare spans 40 years. During his tenure at Sharp, the organization's market share grew consecutively to become San Diego County's market share leader, and received numerous recognitions including the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award for performance excellence and multiple Magnet Designations for Nursing Excellence. Prior to joining Sharp, Mike was a partner with Deloitte and Touche and worked for over 12 years in the public accounting industry, ‎with an emphasis on the healthcare industry‎. He currently serves on several professional Boards of Directors.

Ron Greeno is a veteran physician executive with 25 years of experience in the hospitalist physician practice industry. Ron was the founder of Cogent Healthcare and served as Chief Medical Officer and the company's first EVP of Strategy and Innovation for 17 years. Following the merger of Cogent Healthcare with Sound Physicians, Ron joined IPC Healthcare as its first ever Chief Strategy Officer, prior to its acquisition by Team Health. Ron is also past President and current Sr. Advisory for Government Relations for the Society of Hospital Medicine.

Mike Murphy: "I see great potential for CLEW Medical's innovative ICU solution to answer an urgent need in North American healthcare for optimization of patient treatment and improvement of critical care units."

Ron Greeno: "The digitization of the healthcare system holds great promise for increasing patient value, I look forward to being part of CLEW's advisory board and increasing the adoption of these advanced technologies across all care settings."

About CLEW:

CLEW provides real-time AI analytics platforms designed to help providers make better informed clinical decisions by predicting life-threatening complications across various medical care settings. CLEW's goal is to provide solutions that could improve outcomes and safety, streamline patient care, and efficiently handle regulations and penalties, ultimately lowering the cost of care. Originally developed and proven in the ICU, CLEW will develop machine learning models that have the potential to optimize clinical resources and guide health care providers in predicting patient deterioration, across all care settings.

