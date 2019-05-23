Healthcare Industry Veteran Andrew Reeves Joins BioIQ as Chief Operating Officer

ATLANTA, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare industry veteran Andrew Reeves has joined BioIQ as chief operating officer (COO) according to an announcement today from the company's CEO, Justin Bellante.

A rapidly expanding healthcare engagement and care gap closure company, BioIQ is redefining the way payers, employers and consumers navigate and connect with home, retail, and traditional care models within the U.S. healthcare system. With his extensive payer experience, Reeves will help BioIQ continue to deliver innovative, scalable solutions to payer clients seeking to improve engagement, quality, care coordination and customer satisfaction.

"As our company continues to grow to meet the needs of health plans, large employers and government organizations that want to improve the health and wellbeing of their populations, we need people like Andrew who have the depth of experience and market insight to help us meet ongoing opportunities and challenges," said Bellante. "We look forward to the many contributions Andrew will bring to BioIQ and to the ongoing growth of our company."

Prior to BioIQ, Reeves spent 12 years at Cigna and held a number of leadership positions including regional vice president of national accounts and chief distribution officer of corporate sales effectiveness. He also served as COO and market lead for Cigna's Medicare Advantage business, Cigna HealthSpring, in Georgia and the Carolinas.

"After years in the healthcare industry, with today's focus on value-based care, I can say that the current marketplace is more focused on finding ways to help all consumers attain better health than I've ever seen," said Reeves. "I'm honored to work with a company like BioIQ that is helping millions of people, including those with access or social determinant challenges, find ways to close gaps in care and attain better health through technology and more personalized approaches to healthcare."

About BioIQ

BioIQ is a healthcare engagement and gap closure company that is redefining the way payers, employers and consumers navigate and connect with the U.S. healthcare system. BioIQ leverages consumer analytics, real-time program intelligence, omni-channel engagement strategies and an extensive ecosystem of healthcare partners to provide a comprehensive view of individuals throughout their health journey and engage them to make better decisions that lead to healthier outcomes. With more than a decade of healthcare industry experience and a first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit https://www.bioiq.com/.

