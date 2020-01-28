Healthcare industry's first practice growth survey report reveals practice performance data and provider sentiment

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop , the healthcare leader in practice growth technology, today released its 2020 practice growth survey report . Results from the nationwide survey of medical and dental professionals highlight the evolving challenges, successes, and performance gaps surrounding practice growth. Participants also reveal their level of satisfaction working in private practice and outlook for the future.

The report also sheds light on how online review management correlates to key practice achievements. Healthcare providers who consider online reviews an important part of their practice success are more likely to report strong revenue, an efficient workflow, effective patient communication, and strong market visibility.

"High-performing practices must continually evolve. This report gives healthcare providers a look at what's necessary to succeed and where industry gaps remain today," said Luke Kervin, PatientPop Co-founder and Co-CEO. "For instance, a practice's online reputation is a major decision-making factor for patients, but one-quarter of providers say they do not address it. We found those who prioritize reputation management are more successful across other critical business areas — clearly, there are operational factors that still require improvement to meet patient expectations."

Key findings from the survey include:

Providers who consider online reviews an important part of their success are more likely to report to strong revenue, efficient workflow, patient volume, and strong market visibility.

or reviews. Fewer than one-in-four healthcare providers say their practice has strong visibility in their market.

in their market. Patient acquisition is a major frustration for dental practices (29 percent).

for dental practices (29 percent). 35 percent of providers say communicating with their patients digitally is most important to the success of their practice.

is most important to the success of their practice. Managing insurance-related tasks is considered the greatest frustration at healthcare practices, listed by nearly half of all respondents.

Visit the PatientPop blog to see more key survey findings. To download a copy of the 2020 practice growth survey report, visit the PatientPop Resource Hub .

About the survey

The 2020 practice growth survey was conducted online in October 2019, with 346 healthcare providers answering questions about their private practice experiences, current practice performance levels, and outlook for the future.

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the only all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

PatientPop was recently named to Entrepreneur magazine's annual list of the best entrepreneurial companies in America , ranking third. PatientPop was also ranked number 35 on Deloitte's Fast 500 for the fastest growing technology companies and was ranked number 125 on the Inc. 500 .

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com .

