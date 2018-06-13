Healthcare Informatics Ranks SCIO Health Analytics in List of Top 100 Health IT Software Companies

For more than two decades, Healthcare Informatics has published the Healthcare Informatics 100, which brings to the healthcare information technology audience key data and information on the leading software vendor companies. No other publication or organization publishes such a comprehensive set of data and information on the leading vendors in the U.S. healthcare information technology industry.

"Healthcare organizations across the continuum have a unique opportunity today to improve care and reduce costs by gaining actionable insights through the collection, management and analysis of vast amounts of data," said Krishna Kottapalli, chief growth officer of SCIO Health Analytics. "SCIO offers an unmatched breadth and depth of advanced analytics products and services that enable our clients to deliver better outcomes by leveraging our trusted expertise, flexible engagement delivery, rapid innovation and proven impact. We are honored to be included in the Healthcare Informatics 100 for the second consecutive year."

SCIO has specialized in driving positive change in healthcare since its inception more than a decade ago. Through the use of integrated healthcare data, proprietary algorithms and technologies, SCIO focuses on providing actionable and predictive analytics, business services and insights for payers, providers, healthcare service companies and life sciences. SCIO's core capabilities in care, network and reimbursement optimization as well as commercial effectiveness work in concert to support healthcare organizations as they continue on their value-based transformation journey.

About SCIO Health Analytics

Based in West Hartford, Connecticut, SCIO Health Analytics is a leading health analytics solution and services company. It serves over 100 healthcare organizations across the continuum including over 30 providers and health services organizations and 60 health plans representing more than 130 million members, three of the top five PBMs, and clients in 30 countries for 10 of the top 15 global Life Sciences companies. SCIO provides predictive analytic solutions and services that transform data into actionable insights, helping healthcare organizations create the understanding that drives change through care, network and reimbursement optimization as well as commercial effectiveness. SCIO's insights as a service approach supports the shift to value-based care, solving healthcare problems simply and efficiently. Visit SCIO's new website for up to date information on their product and solution offerings: www.sciohealthanalytics.com

