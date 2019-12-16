Healthcare Information Software Market To Grow Swiftly Owing To Increasing Demand For Quality Healthcare Services Till 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare information software market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next five years. Rapid surge in market is credited to the increasing consumer interest and high-end demand for tracing and supervising patient fitness via software-based application. Both iOS and android smartphones are favourite platform to deploy the healthcare information software. Globally, market is predicted to generate massive revenue over next seven years, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of market.

Increasing need for modernization and centralization of healthcare administration and services, and growing demand for quality healthcare services are anticipated to foster market growth in the upcoming years. Moreover, increasing adoption of smart phones and internet by general population along with growing awareness about home care services are some of the critical factors driving the growth of healthcare information software market over the forecast period. Increasing use of automation and centralization allows healthcare organization to synchronize their services, thus helps in gaining the benefits such as superior performance and cost-effectiveness. A number of healthcare technological organization is distributing patient data through remote access. Doctors, physicians are using customized computers or hand-held devices to monitor lab reports, access timetables and check pathology or radiology reports. Device such as MRI scanners highly using advanced imaging technology are capable of offering remote acquisition control with standard parameters. This helps trained specialists to direct care for patients at imaging centres. Remote access is used in order to exclusively access distant computerized systems since these connections are highly secured and fast in operations.

The healthcare information software market is broadly categorized into two major segments based on the product type such as hospital information systems and pharmacy information systems. Market Segment is growing rapidly in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of hospital information system segment is attributed to the increasing preference by healthcare professionals over traditional systems. The healthcare information software market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in healthcare sector, surge in number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established medical infrastructure. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness among general population, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region. The key players in the healthcare information software market are Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Cerner Corp., GE Healthcare, Inc., McKesson Corp., 3M Heath Information Systems, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Healthcare Information Software in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and ) South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , ) Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

Global Healthcare Information Software market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

3M Health

Health McKesson

Philips Healthcare

Agfa Gevaert

Allscripts

Dell

Epic Systems

NextGen Healthcare

Merge Healthcare

Neusoft

InterSystems

Cerner

Carestream Health

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hospital Information Software

Pharmacy Information Software

Laboratory Information Software

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Healthcare Information Software for each application, including

Hospitals

Clinics

Medical Research Center

