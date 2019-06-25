Healthcare Information Technology Leader, Vyne, Acquired by The Jordan Company

ATLANTA, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne, a market leader in secure health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management, announced today it has been acquired by The Jordan Company, L.P., a middle-market-focused private equity firm with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion. This new investment supports Vyne's commitment of providing market-leading healthcare technology and support to thousands of dental practices, hospitals and major health systems across the United States.

The acquisition of Vyne from private equity firm Accel-KKR, comes after five years of consistent top and bottom-line growth, as well as a strategic acquisition to expand its product offerings. With the backing of The Jordan Company, Vyne will further expand upon its already robust technology platforms that facilitate the electronic capture, storage and submission of healthcare data in any form – voice, document, image, data, fax or electronic interface — to provide business intelligence throughout any care organization. Vyne's proven solutions connect disconnected data to close gaps in documentation, delivering improved financial strength, operational performance and patient experience for medical and dental providers, partners and payers.

"This acquisition provides Vyne with an amazing opportunity to serve more healthcare organizations and we're looking forward to working with The Jordan Company to continue expanding our capabilities for serving the medical and dental markets," said Lindy Benton, Vyne President and CEO. "Vyne clients and partners will benefit from this strategic move as we grow our portfolio of solutions that help position their healthcare organizations for the future."

"Vyne has a long and successful track record of providing software products that deliver true value to healthcare organizations," said Dan Williams, Partner of The Jordan Company. "We are excited to partner with Lindy Benton and the Vyne management team to use our resources to support their mission of connecting disconnected data."

Vyne serves the dental market through its NEA Powered by Vyne business, which continues to lead the dental market with its FastAttach® solution for compliant electronic attachments, serving more than 73,000 dental practice offices nationwide.

Vyne Medical serves the healthcare industry with the robust healthcare content management capabilities of Trace™ and secure electronic information exchange solutions in use by more than 800 hospital and health system clients nationwide.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Vyne™

Vyne™ is an industry leader in secure health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management. The company's robust technology platform facilitates the electronic capture, storage and submission of healthcare data in any form – voice, document, image, data, fax or electronic interface. Vyne's proven solutions connect disconnected data to close gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. Outcomes include improved financial strength, operational performance and patient experience for medical and dental providers and payers. For more information, visit vynecorp.com.

About The Jordan Company

The Jordan Company ("TJC") (www.thejordancompany.com), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion since 1987 and a 37-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including industrials, transportation & logistics, healthcare & consumer, and telecom, technology & utilities. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and it is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has an office in Chicago.

About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with more than $7.5 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and IT-enabled businesses well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value through significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across a wide range of transaction types including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR is headquartered in Menlo Park with additional offices in Atlanta and London.

