Healthcare Innovator Jack Stoddard Joins Eden Health Board of Directors as Executive Chairman

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National medical practice Eden Health today announced the appointment of Jack Stoddard as executive chairman of its board of directors. Formerly serving in COO roles for Accolade and Haven , Stoddard brings two decades of healthcare innovation and operating experience to the board position, providing leadership, wisdom and counsel during a time of monumental growth and adoption for the company.

Eden Health works directly with employers, an entity it views as heavily incentivized to improve patient outcomes while simultaneously lowering the cost of care. The company has seen impressive growth in 2020, increasing its employer customer base by 250%.

Chief among the factors driving growth: Eden Health has been built from the ground up as a virtual and on-premise primary care provider and benefits navigator, a model that is uniquely suited for employers and workforces moving through the coronavirus pandemic. In the earliest days of the pandemic, Eden Health expanded on its existing digital and in-person care delivery framework to add a comprehensive program spanning COVID-19 screening, continuous monitoring, PCR testing, on-site antibody testing, immediate triage and patient consults.

"Telehealth is having its accelerated adoption moment. But if you look across the landscape of providers, most of telehealth is an 'Uber model' for virtual urgent care. Patients use it for a limited number of acute needs, but rarely see that doctor again," said Stoddard. "Matt, Scott and the team at Eden Health are scaling a new form of primary care and are putting trust and the patient-provider relationship at the center. Eden is exposing hundreds of employers and their workforces to what the future of healthcare should look like: getting access to your doctor who knows you, your health, your benefits, and your ongoing needs, in the way that's most convenient and effective for you."

"Having Jack supporting our team is a dream scenario. His deep experience in challenging the healthcare status quo and proving what is possible is invaluable for us as we introduce more employers and workforces to the Eden Health care model," said Matt McCambridge, co-founder and CEO, Eden Health."Jack was also an early believer in our vision that better patient care doesn't need to be more expensive. Instead, it actually lowers total costs. We're seeing this hypothesis proven again and again across our patient populations."

Eden Health works with 100+ of employers, including Rent the Runway , Ocean's First Bank , 305 Fitness , Bell's Brewery , as well as with property owners like Connell and Convene . To support its growth, Eden Health has doubled headcount in 2020 and raised an additional $25M in Series B funding .

Eden Health's Care Team offers employees digital care around the clock, same-day in-person primary care, behavioral health services and benefits navigation, designed to empower bodies and minds so employees can focus on their lives with newfound energy. Eden Health also has industry-leading engagement: 66% of employee members use Eden Health each year, with an average member rating of 4.95 out of 5.

