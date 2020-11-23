Healthcare Innovator Sterilis Solutions Increases Production to Offer Sustainable Option for COVID-19 Vaccine Waste

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterilis Solutions LLC , an innovator in regulated medical waste management, has increased their production volume to assist in on-site remediation for the COVID-19 vaccine due early next year. By partnering with hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and drive-thru vaccine sites, the aim is to reduce risk to healthcare providers (HCP), first responders, and environmental services (EVS), while maintaining the company goal to prioritize long-term sustainability for regulated medical waste (RMW) disposal ­­­- in this case, the millions of syringes to be utilized for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Sterilis Solutions system is a proven, patented alternative to the decades-old method of hauling. "Third-party hauling companies have difficulty supporting their customers' sustainability goals as their method of disposal often ends with incineration, releasing known toxins and carcinogens into the environment. With COVID-19 vaccines on the horizon, the waste to follow is quickly approaching and providing another option for regulated waste remediation is imperative. Our company is perfectly situated to fill the empty space that is sustainability in Regulated Medical Waste disposal," said Andy Marshall, CEO of Sterilis Solutions. The Sterilis Solutions system uses an environmentally friendly steam sterilization and grinding technology to transform medical waste into a harmless, confetti-like material, which can be safely disposed of in the municipal waste.

Sterilis Solutions' COO, Tony Batalha, shared how they can provide a solution to so many in such short time. "Earlier this year, we began scaling up our production efforts in anticipation of this vaccine becoming available. As we considered flu vaccines and the copious amounts of syringes incinerated every year as a result, we knew the importance of building a large inventory of our systems, and increasing our capabilities for rapid deployment, would position us to meet the surge in demand for on-site remediation of COVID-19 vaccine syringes."

Chief John Burke of the Sandwich Fire Department, Sandwich, MA, who purchased the Sterilis Solutions system in 2015, and is currently utilizing the system for COVID-19 PPE remediation, recently shared his two-phase COVID-19 control plan with Sterilis Solutions. Phase-one is remediation of PPE worn by first responders who arrive back at the station after completing a call. Phase-two includes both on-site and mobile remediation of vaccine syringes for the COVID-19 virus. Chief Burke has previously tested this plan with flu shots where the needles were remediated right at the point-of-care.

Sterilis Solutions is addressing one of the most significant issues the healthcare industry faces – simple, safe, and sustainable remediation of COVID-19 vaccine syringes without negatively impacting the environment using the common method of incineration. The system is a portable, self-contained unit providing on-site remediation of Regulated Medical Waste (RMW) and is currently in use at hospitals, surgery centers, health clinics, laboratories, fire departments, pharmacies, nursing homes, and airports.

About Sterilis Solutions

Sterilis Solutions LLC has developed a patented technology that converts regulated medical waste into harmless, confetti-like material that can be thrown out with the regular trash. Sterilis Solutions systems are American made in Springfield, Massachusetts and are in use at customer sites in healthcare, public safety (fire and police departments) and aviation. The Sterilis Solutions systems provide ease of use, safety, convenience, environmental sustainability, and cost-saving benefits, all in one remarkable system. The company is privately held and headquartered in Chicago, IL with operations in Boxborough, MA.

For more information about Sterilis Solutions, visit www.sterilissolutions.com

