Healthcare Innovators Professional Society reaches member goal of 33 top industry executives for nationwide council

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Innovators Professional Society (HIPS), the first-of-its-kind national nonprofit professional society for chief innovation and chief strategy executives, has achieved its goal of forming a council of 33 members. Formed in January, the society has attracted representation from some of the nation's largest healthcare systems and innovation organizations, covering key regional markets across the country. Here are the latest to join:

Atrium Health ( Charlotte, N.C. ) – Jean Wright , M.D., vice president and chief innovation officer

, M.D., vice president and chief innovation officer CHI Franciscan Health ( Tacoma, Wash. ) – Thomas A. Kruse , chief strategy, integration and innovation officer

, chief strategy, integration and innovation officer Cleveland Clinic ( Cleveland, Ohio ) – Pete O'Neill , executive director, Innovations

, executive director, Innovations Dignity Health ( San Francisco, Calif. ) – Rich Roth , chief strategic innovation officer

, chief strategic innovation officer Geisinger Health System ( Danville, Penn. ) – Karen Murphy , Ph.D., RN, executive vice president, chief innovation officer and founding director, Steele Institute for Healthcare Innovation

, Ph.D., RN, executive vice president, chief innovation officer and founding director, Steele Institute for Healthcare Innovation Houston Methodist Hospital ( Houston, Texas ) – Mick Cantu , executive vice president, chief legal officer, and strategic and business development officer

, executive vice president, chief legal officer, and strategic and business development officer Intermountain Healthcare ( Salt Lake City, Utah ) – Todd Dunn , director of innovation

, director of innovation Legacy Health ( Portland, Ore. ) – Trent Green , president, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Unity Center for Behavioral Health

, president, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Unity Center for Behavioral Health Mayo Clinic ( Rochester, Minn. ) – Douglas L. Wood , M.D., medical director, Center for Innovation

– , M.D., medical director, Center for Innovation MedStar Health ( Washington, D.C. ) – Mark Smith , chief innovation officer and director, MedStar Institute for Innovation

, chief innovation officer and director, MedStar Institute for Innovation Mount Sinai ( New York City , N.Y.) – Ashish Atreja, M.D., chief innovation and engagement officer

Ashish Atreja, M.D., chief innovation and engagement officer Ochsner Health System ( New Orleans, La. ) – Mark Muller , senior vice president, Strategy and Business Development

, senior vice president, Strategy and Business Development Partners HealthCare ( Boston, Mass. ) – Chris Coburn , chief innovation officer

, chief innovation officer PeaceHealth ( Vancouver, Wash. ) – Mike Dwyer , executive vice president, Strategy and Community Health

, executive vice president, Strategy and Community Health Penn Medicine ( Philadelphia, Penn. ) – Roy Rosin , chief innovation officer

, chief innovation officer ProMedica ( Toledo, Ohio ) – John P. Pigott , M.D., chief innovations officer, strategic business development, ProMedica Innovations

, M.D., chief innovations officer, strategic business development, ProMedica Innovations University of Pittsburgh Medical Center ( Pittsburgh, Penn. ) – Rasu Shrestha , M.D., chief innovation officer

HIPS also announced the inaugural members of its governing board:

William McKeon – Texas Medical Center

– Texas Medical Center John Arnold – Laura & John Arnold Foundation

– Laura & John Arnold Foundation Leo Edward Linbeck, III – Stanford University

– Michael Burcham – Vanderbilt University

– Jamie Aguirre – Rice University

HIPS seeks to drive positive change and provide a catalyst for innovation across the healthcare landscape by fostering peer-to-peer networking and administering support services among top hospital thought leaders. The organization's mission is to serve, support and connect innovation leaders from hospitals and healthcare innovation organizations across the country for the benefit of the industry and, ultimately, the patient population.

"As we anticipated, healthcare leaders across the country have an incredible appetite for networking with like-minded leaders and want to collaborate with others outside of their hospital sphere to push the boundaries of healthcare transformation," said Dr. Toby Hamilton, executive director of HIPS. "We are pleased to have these exceptional leaders on our council and look forward to bringing them all together in October."

HIPS will hold its first annual conference for its councilors in October 2018 at the Texas Medical Center Innovation Institute in Houston.

About Healthcare Innovators Professional Society (HIPS)



Healthcare Innovators Professional Society (HIPS), based in the Texas Medical Center in Houston, TX, is a nonpartisan, nonprofit professional organization for key thought leaders, chief innovation officers and chief strategy officers. The mission of this invitation-only society is to serve, support and connect transformative leaders in an effort to drive winning change across our healthcare infrastructure, both regionally and nationally. For more information, visit www.hips.healthcare, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

