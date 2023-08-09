Healthcare Interoperability Market - AI-based API Innovation is Improving Healthcare Data Management and Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Interoperability: Technology Innovation and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Healthcare interoperability, the ability of different healthcare systems and applications to seamlessly exchange and use patient health data, is critical to advanced, precise, and personalized healthcare. Data interoperability is crucial to advanced, precise, and personalized healthcare; however, achieving interoperability has been a significant challenge due to the complex nature of healthcare data and the multitude of systems and standards used across different healthcare organizations.

With the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, AI-based APIs can be leveraged to enable interoperability by facilitating the exchange and use of healthcare data between different systems and organizations.

This study explores key technological advancements that enable healthcare interoperability, including Natural Language Processing (NLP), Generative AI, and Conversational AI. These applications convert unstructured medical information into structured digital text that adheres to Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) and Health Level Seven (HL7) standards. This structured data can be interpreted by multiple health systems and seamlessly integrated into commonly used electronic health records (EHRs). These technologies facilitate secure and efficient data sharing, consent management, and analysis, ultimately improving healthcare outcomes.

The study also highlights the importance of partnerships and collaborations in driving interoperability initiatives. It discusses the challenges and considerations of implementing interoperability solutions, such as data privacy, security, and regulatory compliance.

In addition, the study provides insight into the potential for growth and innovation in healthcare interoperability by analyzing industry trends and emerging growth opportunities. It aims to guide healthcare organizations, technology providers, and policymakers in harnessing the power of interoperability to transform healthcare delivery, enhance patient care, and enable data-driven decision-making.


Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • The Strategic Imperative : Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare Interoperability (HI) Industry

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Business Value and User Benefits Increase from Foundational to Structural to Semantic Interoperability
  • Top-tier Industry Participants Recognize HI's Benefits
  • HL7 Protocols (FHIR, for example) are the Most Adopted HI Standards for Structural Interoperability
  • FHIR Empowers Healthcare Providers with Real-time Access to Patient Information
  • FHIR Seamlessly Connects Different Healthcare Systems or Devices, Applications, and Stakeholders
  • HCC Helps Organizations Overcome HI Challenges
  • Scope of Analysis
  • Emerging Technology Segmentation
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3 AI-based APIs Enabling HI

  • The Growth of AI/ML-based Healthcare Applications is Improving HI
  • AI-based APIs Convert and Rearrange Medical Information into Structured Comprehensive Digital Text that Can be Used across Systems: Challenges and Benefits
  • AI-based APIs Convert and Rearrange Medical Information into Structured Comprehensive Digital Text That Can be Used across Systems: Applications and Examples
  • Google Cloud NLP-based Healthcare Engine
  • Microsoft Azure's OpenAI Service's Integration with Epic's EHR Platform
  • Nuance's Digital Engagement Solutions' Integration with Microsoft's Digital Contact Center Platform
  • Regional Insight: Industry Implementing Healthcare Interoperability
  • Future AI-based APIs will be More Platform and Device-Agonistic, Reducing the Limitations Imposed by Existing Solutions

4 Innovation Ecosystem

  • Collaborations to Deploy Generative AI-based Interoperable Platforms across Healthcare Organizations for Effective Healthcare Delivery
  • Significant Rise in Funding to Create Truly Interoperable Solutions for the Provision of Value-based Care

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Omnichannel Data Sharing and Analytics
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Convergence of AI-API with Blockchain Devices and IoMT Connectors
  • Growth Opportunity 3: HCC to Improve Interoperability

